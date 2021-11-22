Men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team RAW (Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Xavier Woods, Happy Baron Corbin, Sheamus)

Back from a break and it’s time for the Men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match. Out first comes Team RAW’s Bobby Lashley, who has MVP at his side. We see how Lashley took Dominik Mysterio’s spot in this match. Lashley hits the ring and poses as the pyro goes off. Out next comes Austin Theory as we see how Theory took Rey Mysterio’s spot in this match. Theory poses in the middle of the ring and takes a selfie. Finn Balor is out next to a pop. Kevin Owens is out next, also to a pop from the Brooklyn crowd. Team Captain Seth Rollins is out last. Team SmackDown’s Jeff Hardy is out first for his team as Team RAW looks on from the ring. Hardy is joined by King Xavier Woods. Hardy does his dance as the pyro goes off. We see how Hardy recently defeated Sami Zayn to keep his spot in the match. Out next comes Sheamus, who won a Fatal 4 Way to become Sami’s replacement. Sheamus joins Woods and Hardy at the bottom of the entrance-way as we see how Ridge Holland helped Sheamus win the Fatal 4 Way over Cesaro, Ricochet and Jinder Mahal. Out next comes Happy Baron Corbin, who then brings out Madcap Moss to laugh and dance around with him. Corbin poses and gets pyro from up above. Drew McIntyre is out last as the Team Captain for the blue brand. McIntyre brings out his sword, Angela, and stares straight into the ring at Team RAW. Drew raises the sword as the pyro goes off. He marches ahead and joins the others at ringside. McAfee high-fives Team SmackDown as they prepare to enter the ring. Drew enters by himself and has words with Team RAW. Drew poses in the corner with the sword and tells Hardy to watch his back. Drew poses in the corner and more pyro goes off from the turnbuckles.

Team RAW talks things over and there’s some heat over who will start as Rollins and Owens argue. Owens starts off with Woods now. The bell rings and a fired up Owens immediately rolls to the floor instead. Owens walks up the ramp to the stage as fans boo. Team RAW yells at him to come back. Owens is counted out and eliminated. Owens talks trash from the stage and bows before heading to the back.

McIntyre runs over and drops Rollins at ringside. Woods yanks Theory into the ring and unloads on him to start the match. Woods works Theory in the corner now. Woods runs into aback elbow. Woods drops Theory into the middle rope and runs in with a dropkick to the back of the neck for a 2 count. Woods grounds Theory now but Theory quickly gets out. Woods works on the arm and in comes McIntyre off the tag. Drew stomps on Theory’s hand. Drew launches Theory into the corner and rocks him with a big chop. Drew with a big chop to the chest. Sheamus tags in and chops Theory while Drew holds him. Corbin tags in and drops Theory while Sheamus holds him. Corbin works Theory over now. Theory fights back and in comes Rollins with a springboard but he misses. Corbin knees him on the way down. Corbin sends Rollins into the corner and then levels him with a clothesline.

Woods tags in and works on Rollins. He holds Rollins while Hardy tags in and comes off the second rope. Hardy with more offense on Rollins for a quick pin attempt. Sheamus tags back in as Team SmackDown keeps Rollins in their corner. Rollins turns it around and works on Sheamus’ arm now. Balor tags in with a double axe handle off the top as Rollins holds him. Balor works on Sheamus’ arm now, wearing him down, but Sheamus drops him with a right to the mouth. Corbin tags back in and stomps Balor to keep him down. Corbin works Balor over some more and in comes Woods to keep the attack going. Balor kicks out at 2. Woods ties Balor’s arm up and in comes Drew off the tag. Drew takes over on Balor and hits a long vertical suplex for a 2 count.

Drew works on Balor’s arm and in comes Hardy again, decking Balor while McIntyre holds him. Hardy rallies the crowd as he sizes Balor up. They lock up and Hardy takes it to the corner for strikes. Corbin tags in and works on Balor in the corner. Balor reaches for a tag but Corbin stops him. Corbin runs into boots in the corner. Balor fights out of the corner and decks other opponents off the apron but Corbin rolls him up. Corbin with End of Days for a 2 count as Lashley runs in. Lashley launches Balor with a big suplex. The match falls apart as everyone gets involved now, with most everyone getting knocked to the floor. Corbin with a big chokeslam to Theory. Balor fights Corbin off now, kicking him from the apron. Balor nails Coup de Grace on Corbin for the pin. Corbin has been eliminated.

Hardy and Balor face off in the middle of the ring now as fans cheer them on. They lock up and Balor works on the arm. Hardy fights out and hits the inverted Atomic Drop, then the leg drop, the basement dropkick and the elbow drop for a 2 count. Balor rolls through an attempt and dropkicks Hardy for a 2 count. Rollins tags in and decks Hardy while Balor holds him down. Rollins keeps Hardy down and rams him into the turnbuckles now. Lashley tags in and nails a big Spear into the corner on Hardy. Lashley takes Hardy back to the corner and unloads with elbows as the referee warns him.

Balor comes back in and grounds Hardy. Balor with another takedown and tag to Rollins. Balor and Rollins take Hardy to the top for a double back superplex. Hardy elbows them away to the mat. Hardy nails a double Whisper In the Wind to take both of them down. Lashley pulls Drew off the apron and launches him into the barrier to prevent a tag. Lashley scoops Drew on his shoulders and runs him face-first into the ring post. Theory knocks Sheamus off thew apron, then taunts Woods. Theory stomps Hardy for a 2 count. Lashley is the only one for Team RAW on the apron, the same goes for Woods. Hardy counters Theory and rolls him for 2. Woods tags in and unloads on Theory. Rollins runs in and decks Woods but Woods clotheslines him. Theory goes for Woods again but Woods counters with the side-Russian leg sweep, and a kip up for a pop. Woods kicks Theory to the mat and rocks him with a forearm. Woods goes to the top for the big flying elbow but Lashley rocks him with a cheap shot. Lashley tags in now and nails a big Spear on Woods as he gets back up. Lashley applies The Hurt Lock to Woods in the middle of the ring. Woods fades and the referee calls for the bell. Woods has been eliminated.

Sheamus and Hardy rush Lashley to save Woods, double teaming him in the middle of the ring. Rollins and Balor take out Sheamus and Hardy with double Slingblades. Sheamus catches Balor’s dive to the floor and holds him but Rollins makes the save with a suicide dive of his own, saving Balor from Sheamus. Drew tags himself in, staring down Lashley now as fans cheer them on. Drew and Bobby meet in the middle of the ring for trash talking. Lashley backs up and sees no one on the apron for him. Lashley hesitates and Drew attacks. They go at it and Drew clubs away. Lashley leaps over Drew and plants him face-first into the mat. Lashley with a shoulder thrust into the corner. Lashley whips Drew into the corner but he comes back out with a clothesline. Drew sends Lashley to the floor now. Drew follows but Lashley scoops him to send him into the ring post but Drew fights off, then sends Lashley into the post. Lashley side-steps and charges, sending Drew over the barrier into the crowd. Drew dumps Lashley back over the barrier to the ringside area. Drew and Lashley are both counted out and fans boo. Drew and Lashley have both been eliminated.

Fans boo the double elimination and they argue with the referee. Drew drops Lashley with a Claymore Kick, sending him to the floor. Referees get in between them, backing Lashley away as Drew barks from the ring. MVP tries to talk some sense into Lashley. Rollins taps Drew on his shoulder. Drew slowly turns around and sees Rollins waving goodbye, taunting him. Drew drops Rollins with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Sheamus covers Rollins for a close 2 count to take advantage. It’s now 3 vs. 2 with Sheamus and Hardy vs. Rollins, Balor and Theory. Sheamus and Rollins go at it but Rollins tags in Balor. Balor rolls Sheamus for 2 but Sheamus levels him wit a clothesline. Sheamus sends the other two to the floor, then powerslams Balor for a close 2 count.

Balor counters Sheamus and hits a Slingblade. Balor with a corner dropkick. Balor misses Coup de Grace as Sheamus moves. Sheamus comes right back with a big Brogue Kick to Balor. Sheamus covers for the pin. Balor has been eliminated.

Theory comes in with a big dropkick to Sheamus for a 2 count. Theory drags Sheamus to their corner, then tags Rollins for the double team. Rollins with a snap suplex to Sheamus for a 2 count. Rollins grounds Sheamus with a headlock now, wearing him down in the middle of the ring. Hardy starts rallying the crowd from the apron now, reaching for a tag. Rollins has Sheamus grounded flat on the mat. Sheamus fights up and out but Rollins rocks him back. Sheamus with the Irish Curse backbreaker and they’re both down in the middle of the ring now. Hardy tags in and unloads on Rollins with some of his signature moves. Hardy with a jawbreaker and a thrust in the corner. Rollins runs into boots and goes down in the corner. Hardy goes to the second rope and hits a splash but Rollins kicks out at 2. Sheamus and Hardy double team Rollins in the corner now. Theory comes in but gets dropped and sent into Rollins by Sheamus. Hardy runs and Sheamus drops down so he can leap off his back, splashing Theory and Rollins in the corner.

Sheamus stands tall and goes for 10 Beats of the Bodhrán to Rollins but Theory makes the save. Sheamus drops Theory on the apron. Hardy comes over and they hit dual 10 Beats of the Bodhrán to Rollins and Theory at the same time as fans count along. Hardy sends Theory to the floor, while Sheamus scoops Rollins to his shoulders. Rollins fights free and kicks Sheamus, but Sheamus nails White Noise. Sheamus poses for the crowd to a mixed reaction. Sheamus readies for the Brogue Kick now but has to send Theory scurrying instead. Rollins superkicks Sheamus for a close 2 count. Rollins tags Theory in and goes for Sheamus but Sheamus sends Rollins to the floor. Sheamus kicks Theory away. Hardy is down on the floor next to Rollins. Theory comes from behind Sheamus, who was looking for a tag, but Theory rolls him for the three count. Sheamus has been eliminated.

Sheamus is shocked now. He has some words with Theory, then drops him with a forearm. Sheamus appears to give some instructions to Hardy, but then drops him out of nowhere. Rollins is shocked at Sheamus turning on his partner. Sheamus heads to the back while Rollins climbs to the top. Rollins with a big Frogsplash to Hardy but Hardy kicks out just in time. Rollins and Theory take Hardy to the top for a double superplex now as the referee counts. Hardy fights back and sends Rollins to the floor, then sends Theory to the mat. Hardy with the big Swanton Bomb to Theory for the pin. Theory has been eliminated.

Fans rally for Hardy and Rollins now as they meet in the middle of the ring. Rollins tells Hardy to bring it and runs his mouth some more, saying he will send Hardy into retirement. Hardy kicks him in the gut but Rollins blocks the Twist of Fate. Hardy with a side-Russian leg sweep, then a close 2 count. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now as Rollins and Hardy face off and go at it again. Rollins rocks Hardy and drops him with a big forearm to the back of the neck. Hardy kicks out just in time.

Rollins backs up and waits in the corner now. He goes for the Stomp but Hardy counters and comes back with the Twist of Fate for a big pop. Hardy goes to the top for the Swanton Bomb as fans go wild. Hardy flies but Rollins gets his knees up. Rollins comes right back with the big Stomp for the pin to win and become the Sole Survivor.

Winner and Team RAW Sole Survivor: Seth Rollins

