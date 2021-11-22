Women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team RAW (Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Queen Zelina Vega, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Toni Storm)

We go back to the ring for the Women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match as Team RAW’s Bianca Belair is out first. Carmella is out next, followed by hometown star Queen Zelina Vega, who think they are co-Team Captains. Liv Morgan is out next to a pop. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley is out last for the red brand and she gets the bigger pop it seems. Natalya is out first for Team SmackDown, followed by Shayna Baszler. Toni Storm is out next. Shotzi is out next and she joins the rest of the blue brand on the stage. We see how Sasha Banks defeated Shotzi on Friday’s go-home SmackDown, and how Sonya Deville ordered them to shake hands after the match but Banks dropped her with a Backstabber after the shake. Out last comes the blue brand Team Captain, Banks.

The two teams argue in the middle of the ring now. Storm starts off with Carmella as the bell hits. Carmella shows off and taunts Storm, then drops her with a right hand. Carmella calls her assistants over so they can put her protective face mask on. Vega tagged in and works on Storm in the corner now, kicking away and slamming her down using the leg. Vega charges and drops Storm with a kick to the face. Carmella tags back in and Vega helps her with her mask but she actually pulls it off and Carmella is confused. Was that an accident by Vega or on purpose? Storm takes advantage of the distractions, and rolls Carmella up for the pin. Carmella has been eliminated.

Fans chant for Storm as Team RAW looks upset with Carmella, who is ranting at ringside about how she called a time out. Banks looks to face off and go at it with Belair but Shotzi tags in and faces off with Belair now. Belair takes Shotzi down first after grabbing her from behind. Belair with another slam. Shotzi fights free but misses an elbow, then hits the senton. More back and forth now. Belair drops Shotzi again and stomps her. Belair with the splash for a 2 count. Liv tags in and goes to the top. Shotzi charges but runs into knees. Liv leaps from the top for a 2 count on Shotzi. Shotzi with a pair of jawbreakers. Natalya tags in and slams Liv for a 2 count. Morgan and Liv trade pin attempts and counters now. Natalya counters a jackknife pin. They tangle some more and Natalya slaps her, then talks some trash.

Liv misses a splash in the corner. Natalya with the big slingshot bulldog, the step on the back and the basement dropkick for a 2 count. Liv and Natalya with more back and forth and pin attempts. Liv with a dropkick. Liv with strikes in the corner now. Ripley tags in to take over on Natalya. Ripley with a pair of clotheslines and a headbutt to put Natalya back down. Ripley with a dropkick to the back of the neck for a 2 count. Natalya ends up catching Ripley with the release German suplex. Baszler tags in and hits a big double team vertical suplex on Ripley for a 2 count. Baszler grounds Ripley and goes to stomp her elbow but it’s blocked. Ripley catches a kick and rocks Baszler with a right hand to stun her. Baszler blocks the Riptide and drives Ripley face-first into her elbow. Ripley kicks out just in time.

Ripley and Baszler brawl some more. Banks gets knocked to the floor and Shotzi walks over to taunt her. Baszler and Ripley with more back & forth in the middle of the ring. Ripley takes Baszler to the top turnbuckle but Baszler applies a Triangle and takes her to the mat into an armbar. Ripley turns it into a roll-up for 2. Baszler goes into the Kirifuda Clutch in the middle of the ring. Ripley slams Baszler and stomps away now. Ripley goes for a Riptide but Shotzi runs in and kicks her. Liv runs in and decks Shotzi. Natalya runs in to make the save but Zelina stops her. Natalya slams Vega but Storm runs in for the save. Ripley sends Storm to the floor. Baszler and Storm brawl once again now. Baszler jumps on her back for a Sleeper but Ripley slams them both to the mat and they’re down. Belair and Banks slowly crawl back tot he apron after the chaos. Banks and Belair tag in and face off as fans cheer them on.

Banks and Belair go at it. Banks with a big slap and a walking of the ropes for the arm drag. Belair jumps to the second turnbuckle and taunts Banks. They talk more trash and tangle, then Banks takes her down into the Bank Statement. Belair powers up with Banks on her shoulder but Banks fights free. Belair scoops her again and hits a big fall-away slam. Belair kips up for a pop. Belair knocks Natalya off the apron with a cartwheel into the ropes. Banks catches Belair off the ropes but Belair blocks the Banks Statement takedown. Banks goes for a tornado DDT from the corner and uses the ropes to nail it. Belair kicks out at 2 as Ripley makes the save just in time. Banks rocks Ripley, sending her to the floor. Belair ends up driving Banks down for another close 2 count. Belair scoops Banks for the KOD but Banks lands on her feet. Banks pulls Belair by her braid now. Belair rolls through to the corner. Vega tags herself in as Banks gets knocked away. Belair presses Vega off the top onto Banks for a crossbody but Banks kicks out at 2. Vega kicks Banks and knees her in the corner.

No one will tag Banks in it appears. Vega unloads on Banks in the corner and wastes time doing her royal wave. Banks blocks Vega’s Code Red, sending her into the turnbuckles. Storm tags in as Banks hits a Backstabber on Vega. Storm levels Vega and covers for the pin. Vega has been eliminated.

Liv runs in but Storm can’t drop her as she did with Vega. Storm and Morgan go at it now. Liv ducks a big boot and rolls Storm for a 2 count. Storm rocks Liv with a headbutt. Liv and Storm tangle some more but Baszler saves Storm from getting pinned. Liv with knees to Storm’s face. Baszler grabs Liv but Liv sends her to the floor. Liv drops Storm for the pin. Storm has been eliminated.

Baszler tries to blindside Liv but she blocks it. They go at it now. Baszler rocks Ripley from the corner. Shotzi tags in and hits a Ball Pit to Liv. Banks tagged herself in while Shotzi was on the top turnbuckle, before she hit the Ball Pit. Banks then hits a Frogsplash to Liv for the pin. Liv has been eliminated.

Ripley comes in but Banks blocks a kick and drops her with a kick of her own. Ripley drops Banks with a headbutt. Banks blocks a Riptide but Ripley turns that into a huge vertical suplex. Banks kicks out at 2. Ripley with a big missile dropkick to Banks. Ripley tries to rally for Team RAW. Banks with a Backstabber to Ripley. Baszler and Shotzi double team Ripley. Natalya ran over and decked Belair off the apron. Baszler ends up pinning Ripley to eliminate her.

Belair is all alone now. She comes in dazed and goes at it with Baszler. Natalya tags in but Belair counters and rolls her for a close 2 count. Belair with a vertical suplex to Natalya for a close 2 count. Belair drops Banks and Shotzi, then goes back to work on Natalya. Belair mounts Natalya in the corner with rights, and dodges an attack by Baszler. Belair sends Baszler to the floor but Natalya nails a Spinebuster to Belair for a close 2 count. Banks tags in but Shotzi isn’t happy. Shotzi and Banks argue now after Shotzi grabs her. Banks tosses Shotzi to the floor. Shotzi pulls Banks to the floor and they argue with Baszler trying to keep the peace. Banks shoves Shotzi into Baszler and she goes down. Banks snaps on Baszler now. Natalya grabs Banks but Banks slaps her as the referee counts. The three pull Banks to the floor and corner her now. Banks is counted out and eliminated.

Banks argues with Baszler, Shotzi and Natalya at ringside now, then goes to the back. Belair is surrounded by three opponents in the ring now. Belair starts fighting Shotzi and Baszler but Natalya decks her from behind and then clotheslines her. Natalya with the Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring now. Belair breaks it and sends Natalya into Baszler to knock her off the apron. Belair rolls Natalya for the pin. Natalya has been eliminated.

Natalya can’t believe it. Baszler runs in with a kick but Belair ducks and rolls her for a 2 count. Baszler rocks Belair in the mouth. Baszler goes for the Kirifuda Clutch once again. Belair powers out and slams Baszler for the pin. Baszler has been eliminated.

Shotzi comes in and stares Belair down now. They start brawling in the middle of the ring. Shotzi fights out of the corner and applies a head scissors from the top turnbuckle. Shotzi then uses the ropes for the submission as the referee counts to 5. Shotzi with a top rope crossbody but Belair rolls through, picks her up but Shotzi fights out and slams Belair face-first into the mat. Shotzi with a senton against the ropes for a 2 count. Belair blocks a tornado DDT and hits a sloppy KOD in the middle of the ring for the pin to win and become the Sole Survivor for Team RAW.

Winner and Team RAW Sole Survivor: Bianca Belair

This is from our live WWE Survivor Series coverage. You can click here for full results, along with live coverage and our Viewing Party…