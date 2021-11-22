RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

We go back to the ring and out first comes SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. Out next for this non-title champions vs. champions match is RAW Tag Team Champions R-K-Bro – Randy Orton and Riddle. They hit the ring and Riddle kicks his flip-flops off as the pyro goes off. Orton hits the turnbuckles to pose as the announcers talk about how he’s breaking WWE Hall of Famer Kane’s record for the most WWE pay-per-view matches tonight. Riddle also poses in the opposite corner as The Usos watch from ringside.

Jimmy starts off with Riddle. Riddle immediately takes him down for an arm bar but it’s broken. Jey tags in and yells to the crowd. Jey attacks Riddle and beats him into the corner. Riddle levels Uso with a kick. Riddle with a gutwrench slam from the mat, spinning him around and then slamming him for a pop. Orton comes in but Jey takes him to the corner and works him over. Orton goes for an early RKO but it’s blocked. Jimmy and Jey regroup at ringside for a hug as the referee counts.

Jimmy comes back in and decks Orton, taking him to the corner for shoulder thrusts and kicks. Jimmy plays to the crowd but turns around to a big right hand from Orton. Orton drops Jimmy and tags in Riddle. They double team Uso and Riddle covers for 2. Jey runs in but Riddle clotheslines him to the floor. Riddle kicks Jey from the apron, then nails the corkscrew plancha to the floor. The Usos double team Riddle now. Jey slams Riddle over the top of the barrier. Uso breaks the count. Jimmy runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive to send Riddle into the barrier.

Jimmy brings Riddle back into the ring at the 9 count. Riddle kicks out at 2. Uso puts a knee to Riddle to keep him down, then distracts the referee so his brother can land a cheap shot stomp. Riddle gets double teamed again. Jey with a back suplex to Riddle. Jey and Jimmy play to the crowd some more but they get booed. Jey backs Riddle into the corner with big right hands. Jey charges for the Rikishi splash and nails it. Jey poses with his finger in the air once again to boos. Jey charges for another Hip Attack to Riddle but he wastes time and Riddle meets him in mid-air with a big kick to the head. They both go down now as Orton waits for the tag and fans rally.

Jimmy tags in and stops Riddle from reaching Orton. Riddle keeps going for the tag but he can’t get it. Uso pulls him back by his arm and Orton can’t reach for the tag. Riddle is pulled back to The Usos’ corner as Jey tags back in. Uso with a suplex for a 2 count. Uso grounds Riddle now. Riddle scoops Uso to his shoulders but Uso fights free with elbows. Riddle drops Jimmy into a modified GTS. Jey and Orton reach for tags now as their partners crawl. Orton comes in and levels Jey with clotheslines, then the powerslam in the middle of the ring. Orton with a second powerslam to Jimmy as he charges. Orton goes for the second rope draping DDT but Jey escapes to the floor. They tangle at ringside and Orton slams Jey’s face into the announce table, then slams him on top of it.

Orton ducks an attack by Jimmy, then also slams him on top of the announce table. Orton runs back in but Jey superkicks him in the gut. Orton comes back with the draping DDT to Jey. Orton calls for the RKO a but Jey avoids it. Jey thrust kicks Orton and then hits a superkick. Riddle tags in and rocks Jey. Riddle with a pele kick and a jumping knee to Jimmy. Riddle with strikes and the Exploder suplex to Jimmy. Riddle with elbows and the Exploder to Jey now. Riddle with a senton to Jey but Jimmy blocks one with his knees up.

The Usos double team Riddle with a big pop-up Samoan Drop but he kicks out just in time. Riddle fights with Jimmy now but Jey kicks him from the apron. Jey tags in now and they drop Riddle, then hit Orton with a double superkick. Riddle is hit with the double superkick next. Jey rolls Riddle over for the pin but he kicks out just in time. Jey scoops Riddle to his shoulder as Jimmy slides in but Riddle slides out, sending Jey into the ring posit. Riddle blocks a superkick and in comes Orton.

Jimmy kicks Orton from the apron to the floor, then drops Riddle. Jimmy apparently didn’t see Orton become the legal man. Jimmy goes to the top for the Usos Splash on Riddle but Orton rushes int he ring and intercepts Jimmy in mid-air for a huge RKO. Orton covers for the pin to win.

Winners: Randy Orton and Riddle

