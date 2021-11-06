WWE just posted on social media they will be announcing both the Men’s and Women’s Survivor Series team for RAW and SmackDown. The names will be revealed beginning at 3:30 pm ET on Twitter.
This year’s PPV is on November 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Stay tuned for updates on who made the teams.
— WWE (@WWE) November 6, 2021
Stay tuned. 👀 pic.twitter.com/D7fiuz1j5b
— WWE (@WWE) November 6, 2021