WWE is celebrating The Great One all through the month of November.

WWE announced today that they will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s WWE debut this month.

The 1996 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view from Madison Square Garden in New York City saw The Rock, as Rocky Maivia, team with WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts, Marc Mero and The Stalker (WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham) defeat Crush, Goldust, Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler in a 4-on-4 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match.

The month-long celebration of The Rock’s debut will include digital and social media content, including a new episode of WWE Best Of. That episode will premiere on Peacock/WWE Network this Tuesday, featuring the greatest matches and moments in The Rock’s legendary career. WWE is encouraging fans to use the #Rock25 hashtag this month.

As noted before, there had been talk of having The Rock appear at the 2021 Survivor Series pay-per-view, also from New York City but at the Barclays Center. You can click here for the latest update on Rock possibly appearing at the pay-per-view from last month.

