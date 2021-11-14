WWE aired its Tribute To The Troops event on Sunday on FOX.

The event was taped on October 15 at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA.

In the main event, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match.

Below are the full results and highlights:

* Bianca Belair defeated Liv Morgan

* WWE Champion Big E defeated Dolph Ziggler

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

 

 

