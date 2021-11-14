WWE aired its Tribute To The Troops event on Sunday on FOX.

The event was taped on October 15 at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA.

In the main event, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match.

Below are the full results and highlights:

* Bianca Belair defeated Liv Morgan

* WWE Champion Big E defeated Dolph Ziggler

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

Our main event at the 19th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops: Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns with @HeymanHustle in his corner taking on @ShinsukeN with @rickboogswwe in his corner!#WWETroops@TributeToTroops pic.twitter.com/OXYqltrMge — WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2021

So many fond memories of WWE Tribute to the Troops. Thank you. 🇺🇸#WWETroops@TributeToTroops pic.twitter.com/XaacdZKX0L — WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2021