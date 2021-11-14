WWE aired its Tribute To The Troops event on Sunday on FOX.
The event was taped on October 15 at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA.
In the main event, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match.
Below are the full results and highlights:
* Bianca Belair defeated Liv Morgan
* WWE Champion Big E defeated Dolph Ziggler
* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura
Nobody sings ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ like @LilianGarcia 🇺🇸 #WWETroops pic.twitter.com/qLmLnOKVpY
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 14, 2021
#WWEChampion @WWEBigE goes one-on-one with @HEELZiggler in our first match today during WWE Tribute to the Troops.#WWETroops@TributeToTroops pic.twitter.com/d1iSbtGUFh
— WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2021
“Catching @HEELZiggler like a baby.” – @PatMcAfeeShow 😂😂😂😂@WWEBigE picks up the W at #WWETroops pic.twitter.com/G6lvTnvDgA
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 14, 2021
🥺🥺🥺@YaOnlyLivvOnce@BiancaBelairWWE#WWETroops@TributeToTroops pic.twitter.com/9T2JpHc39M
— WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2021
The strength of @BiancaBelairWWE is unreal.
EST of @WWE indeed. #WWETroops pic.twitter.com/NyAE97h911
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 14, 2021
Right on target for @YaOnlyLivvOnce! #WWETroops pic.twitter.com/ZERtTCXj39
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 14, 2021
Thank you to National Medal of Honor recipient, Woody Williams. 🇺🇸
Learn more and please donate at https://t.co/cynlJnfvef #InTheirHonor@MohMuseum#WWETroops pic.twitter.com/VGUOcC1erV
— WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2021
Our main event at the 19th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops:
Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns with @HeymanHustle in his corner taking on @ShinsukeN with @rickboogswwe in his corner!#WWETroops@TributeToTroops pic.twitter.com/OXYqltrMge
— WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2021
REIGNS IS DOWN! #WWETroops pic.twitter.com/pjaiFg9rjW
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 14, 2021
The One. #WWETroops pic.twitter.com/l17ju42IqW
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 14, 2021
Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns stands tall at the 19th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops!@HeymanHustle@WWEUsos#WWETroops@TributeToTroops pic.twitter.com/7piSyEzSn9
— WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2021
So many fond memories of WWE Tribute to the Troops. Thank you. 🇺🇸#WWETroops@TributeToTroops pic.twitter.com/XaacdZKX0L
— WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2021
It was an honor to have these brave servicemen take part in the opening ceremonies of the 19th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops.@TributeToTroops #WWETroops pic.twitter.com/U6oZIPiQdQ
— WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2021