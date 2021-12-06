Adam Cole was a recent guest on the Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker podcast. The former NXT Superstar spoke about his departure from WWE, admitting that Shawn Michaels was a factor in that. He spoke about HBK as a talent and a coach.

“That, 1000% was a fact, and a big one. Because I have formed, and to this day, I still do have that relationship with Shawn. But again, I look at him as the greatest professional wrestler of all time,” Cole stated. “At least for what I like in pro wrestling. Whether he was a babyface or a heel, on the microphone. My favorite thing about Shawn was that when you look at him, you can say that a lot of people’s best matches were with Shawn Michaels. That’s like the ultimate compliment to Shawn Michaels.

“He was so incredibly helpful in so many different ways. I really did form a friendship with him as well. So, the idea of not seeing him every week or working with him every week was a tough pill to swallow. Because again, I idolized him. Fortunately, we have still been able to stay in contact which is amazing,” Cole said. “But yeah, when I was sitting there weighing up the pros and cons of what I was going to do, the idea of not being around Shawn anymore was a factor.”

Adam Cole then went on to talk about Shawn Michaels in further detail. He believes that the Hall Of Famer is underrated in one aspect of his career.

“He could do it all, man, he could,” Cole stressed. “Underrated promo as well. Lots of times I don’t think he gets enough credit for his interview ability.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.