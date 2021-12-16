Several matches for Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage were announced on tonight’s episode of Dynamite.

An eight-man tag match will take place with Adam Cole, The Young Bucks, & Bobby Fish teaming up against The Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Trent, Chuck Taylor, & Wheeler Yuta). There will also be a ten-man tag with Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero M, Rey Fenix, Santana, & Ortiz taking on Daniel Garcia, Team 2.0, & The Acclaimed.

The show will also feature the return of American Top Team’s Dan Lambert. Lambert has been absent from AEW television since American Top Team’s defeat at AEW Full Gear to The Inner Circle.

Here is the full card for this Friday’s AEW Rampage:

Submission Match

* Tay Conti vs. Penelope Ford

* Adam Cole, The Young Bucks, & Bobby Fish vs. Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Trent, Chuck Taylor, & Wheeler Yuta)

* Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero M, Rey Fenix, Santana, & Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia, Team 2.0, & The Acclaimed

* Dan Lambert returns to AEW