Bryan Danielson vs. AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page is now official.

AEW has just announced that Danielson vs. Page with the title on the line will take place on December 15 at the Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Danielson became the #1 contender to Page by winning the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament at the Full Gear pay-per-view back in November, defeating Miro in the finals. Full Gear also saw Page win the AEW World Title from Kenny Omega.

Danielson has been featured in a storyline where he battles members of The Dark Order to prepare for the title match with Page. He defeated Evil Uno on the November 17 Dynamite, and then defeated Colt Cabana last week. Tonight’s Dynamite will feature Danielson vs. Alan “5” Angels.

Stay tuned for more on Winter Is Coming 2021, which will air live from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. Below is AEW’s announcement: