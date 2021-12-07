Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live AEW Dark Viewing Party. Our live coverage starts at 7pm ET. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage.

What’s in store tonight on AEW Dark;

* Brandi Rhodes vs. Angelica Risk

* Anthony Ogogo vs. Baron Black

* Jay Marte & Richard King vs. Shawn Spears & Wardlow

* Lio Rush vs. Rayo

* Thunder Rosa vs. Sofia Castillo

Plus five more matches!