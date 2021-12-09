Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live AEW Dynamite Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the new UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, NY, which is Long Island. Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* The Young Bucks vs. Rocky Romero and Chuck Taylor

* Riho vs. Jamie Hayter

* Bryan Danielson vs. John Silver

* The third annual Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale