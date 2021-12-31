The New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Rampage will air tonight at 10pm ET on TNT.

Tonight’s Rampage episode was taped earlier this week at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. You can find full spoilers at this link.

AEW has announced the following for tonight’s Rampage:

* Technique with Taz segment, showing Hook’s Redrum submission (fka Tazmission)

* Darby Allin vs. Anthony Bowens

* Anna Jay and Tay Conti vs. The Bunny and Penelope Ford in a Street Fight

* AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes defends against Ethan Page

As a reminder, there will be no WWE SmackDown on FOX episode tonight. WWE and FS1 will present the Top 10 WWE Moments of 2021 at 8pm ET. The two-hour special will then replay at 10pm. Below is a preview for the show: