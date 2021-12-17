Tonight’s AEW Rampage will air on TNT from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage tonight at 10 pm ET! Below is the current lineup for tonight’s show:

* Submission Match: Tay Conti vs. Penelope Ford

* The Young Bucks, Adam Cole & Bobby Fish vs. Best Friends (Trent, Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy) & Rocky Romero

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix), Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia, The Acclaimed & 2point0

* Dan Lambert returns to AEW