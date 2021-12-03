Tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage will air on TNT from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.

Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage tonight at 10 pm ET! Below is the current lineup for tonight’s show:

* TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Tony Nese

* AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. PAC & Penta El Zero Miedo

* Jade Cargill vs. Janai Kai

Thunder Rosa will be on commentary during this match.