Commentators Excalibur, Taz & FTW Champion Ricky Starks welcome fans to AEW Rampage! We kick things off with a TNT Championship defense!

TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Tony Nese

Congratulations are in store for Tony Nese officially signing with AEW. This announcement came before tonight's show! Now, Nese makes his AEW Rampage debut!

Sammy Guevara lays in the first shot with a diving forearm. Tony Nese recovers and connects a tackle coming off the ropes. Guevara snaps Nese down on the mat and unloads a series of hammer fists. Nese escapes out of the ring to take a breather. Guevara allows him no time as he plants a plancha tope straight out of the ring! Guevara continues the onslaught by driving Nese into the steel steps, which leads towards an insufferable open hand chop. Guevara flings Nese once more into the guard rail before tossing him back into the ring.

Back in the ring, the champion looks for the first pin. Nese kicks out at two. Nese picks up some steam with a guillotine over the top rope. Nese heads for the ropes again to hit a press moonsault for a near-fall count. Guevara tries to fire up a shot, but Nese blocks it and turns it into a thunderous kick. Down on the mat, Nese ensnares a body scissors just as the show heads to picture-in-picture.

Picture-in-Picture: Nese directs the pace throughout the break. Guevara whips up a range of body shots, which Nese stops with a jumping knee.

Returning to full screen, Nese catches Guevara’s roundhouse kick with a single Boston Crab. Guevara strings some moves together, including a beautiful double jump springboard cutter. Guevara was one count away from ending this thing. Nese evades the Go To Hell and repositions a single Boston Crab. Nese looks for his belly-to-belly piledriver, but Guevara counters with a Spanish Fly! Cover. Nese kicks out again at two. Guevara sends Nese to the outside again with a clothesline over the top rope. He pulls out all the stops with a phenomenal Asai moonsault. Nese is on the hop with a plancha to the outside. Nese stays on Guevara with a 450 splash that left him an eyelash away from unseating the champ.

Nese digs deep with a buckle bomb. Guevara recovers to hit a kneestrike. Guevara puts the final stamp with his Go To Hell for the victory. The Spanish God lives to fight another day as the TNT Champion!

Winner & Still Champion: Sammy Guevara

– Christan Cage, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus are hungry for their shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Cage says they will be watching Penta and PAC’s tag match closely tonight.

Jade Cargill (w/’Smart’ Mark Sterling) vs. Janai Kai

Thunder Rosa joins in on commentary during this match.

It was all one-sided as Jade Cargill steamrolled through Janai Kai. All it took was for Cargill to use her Jaded finisher to seal the deal and the pinfall victory.

Winner: Jade Cargill

Post-Match: Jade Cargill continues the beatdown on Janai Kai. Thunder Rosa sprints down to the ring to save her student. Cargill and Rosa then tangle in a pull-apart brawl.

Adam Cole calls out Orange Cassidy, while The Young Bucks invite Best Friends to tangle with them on next Wednesday’s Dynamite.

– We look back on the 3-on-1 assault 2point0 and Daniel Garcia laid on Eddie Kingston after their main event match last week. While Chris Jericho came out and sent 2point0 and Garcia away from Kingston, he was on the receiving end of a wild ambush this past Wednesday. Tonight, Kingston comments on this chain of events, saying 2point0 and Garcia will reap what they sow.

– Before they clash next Wednesday, Bryan Danielson reflects on his journey of taking out The Dark Order. He guarantees John Silver will be added to the injured reserve list.

– Just In: The Young Bucks will face Rocky Romero & Chuck Taylor this Wednesday on Dynamite!

And now, the main event of AEW Rampage!

AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) (w/Tully Blanchard) vs. PAC & Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes)

Penta El Zero Miedo and Cash Wheeler kick things off. Wheeler stalls for a few minutes before applying a side headlock turned wristlock on the tag champ. Penta spins out of the lock and drops Wheeler with a toehold. Wheeler backs up into a neutral corner to break out of the hold. Wheeler leapfrogs and falls towards the receiving end of a gut kick. Penta tags PAC in.

Dax Harwood comes in and falls victim to some chain wrestling and body slam from PAC. Harwood gets hit again with another back body drop. Penta steps in with high-flying offense that lands him a two-count on Harwood.FTR makes rapid-fire tags between each other. Wheeler gains an assist from Harwood as he connects a leg drop for two. PAC tags himself in. He loses his balance coming back into the ring from the apron. FTR takes advantage of his misstep just as we head to picture-in-picture.

Picture-in-Picture: PAC recovers quickly to rollup up Dax Harwood. Harwood refuses to lay down and die as he pops out by the two count. Harwood has PAC in the abdomen stretch position. Harwood turns the stretch into a powerslam before tagging Cash Wheeler back in. Wheeler has PAC in a cobra clutch which gets broken up immediately.

As we head back to full screen, PAC slaps an enziguri on Harwood to make a desperate tag to Penta. Wheeler takes Penta off the apron before PAC can make the tag. PAC tosses Harwood off the ropes and comes soaring off with a spot-on missile dropkick. PAC flings Wheeler out of the way with a backdrop to finally tag in Penta. Penta knocks Harwood out cold with a DDT. Penta lands a big crossbody on Wheeler for just a two count! Penta looks for a lungblower for the same results. Wheeler evades Penta’s Fear Factor and turns it into a powerslam, followed by a leg drop from off the top rope.

Penta hits a Mexican Destroyer on Harwood for a 2.9 count! PAC tags himself in and jumps off the top only to be rolled up for a cradle pin. PAC leaps out at two and again after taking a tiger driver from Harwood. PAC sends FTR out of the ring and takes them both out with a moonsault. PAC drags Harwood back into the ring. Near the ropes, PAC turns around and gets sprayed in his good eye by Malakai Black’s mist. Harwood stacks PAC up and earns the pinfall victory.

Winners: FTR

Post-Match: FTR unmasks Penta while Malakai Black gouges PAC’s good eye out and cuts him open in the process. As the show comes to an end, Black raises his bloodied hand, commemorating his mugging on PAC.

