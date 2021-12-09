It was announced on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite that their Revolution pay-per-view will be returning on Sunday, March 6 at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

The company is combining three events for another weekend spectacular event. It will begin with AEW Rampage on March 4, AEW FanFest on March 5, and the pay-per-view to top off the weekend on March 6.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 17 at 10 a.m. EST. Limited combo offers will also be available at AEWTIX.com.

Revolution is AEW’s first major pay-per-view of 2022, and it one of their four major shows of the year. If history repeats itself, it will be followed by Double or Nothing in May, All Out in September, and Full Gear in November.

Last year’s Revolution pay-per-view may be most infamously recognized for the final bout of the night, an “exploding barbed wire deathmatch” between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley. Despite the majority of the match being entertaining and brutal like it promised, the final moments of the match left much to be desired. The major explosion of the match that kept being built up was ultimately lackluster and looked liked giant sparklers were lit as the pay-per-view concluded.

The card for last year’s AEW Revolution included the following matches:

AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP (EXPLODING BARBED WIRE DEATHMATCH)

Kenny Omega (c) defeated Jon Moxley

STREET FIGHT

Sting and AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defeated FTW Champion Brian Cage and Ricky Starks with Taz

FACE OF THE REVOLUTION LADDER MATCH

Scorpio Sky wins and receives a TNT Championship Match

Hangman Page defeated Matt Hardy to receive Hardy’s 2021 quarter one earnings

Miro and Kip Sabian with Penelope Ford defeated Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor

AEW WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Hikaru Shida (c) defeated Ryo Mizunami

CASINO TAG TEAM ROYALE

Death Triangle (PAC and Rey Fenix) win and receive a future tag title match.

AEW WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Young Bucks (c) defeated Chris Jericho and MJF with Wardlow

THE BUY IN

Britt Baker and Maki Itoh defeated Thunder Rosa and Riho