It was announced on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite that their Revolution pay-per-view will be returning on Sunday, March 6 at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.
The company is combining three events for another weekend spectacular event. It will begin with AEW Rampage on March 4, AEW FanFest on March 5, and the pay-per-view to top off the weekend on March 6.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 17 at 10 a.m. EST. Limited combo offers will also be available at AEWTIX.com.
Revolution is AEW’s first major pay-per-view of 2022, and it one of their four major shows of the year. If history repeats itself, it will be followed by Double or Nothing in May, All Out in September, and Full Gear in November.
Last year’s Revolution pay-per-view may be most infamously recognized for the final bout of the night, an “exploding barbed wire deathmatch” between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley. Despite the majority of the match being entertaining and brutal like it promised, the final moments of the match left much to be desired. The major explosion of the match that kept being built up was ultimately lackluster and looked liked giant sparklers were lit as the pay-per-view concluded.
The card for last year’s AEW Revolution included the following matches:
AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP (EXPLODING BARBED WIRE DEATHMATCH)
Kenny Omega (c) defeated Jon Moxley
STREET FIGHT
Sting and AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defeated FTW Champion Brian Cage and Ricky Starks with Taz
FACE OF THE REVOLUTION LADDER MATCH
Scorpio Sky wins and receives a TNT Championship Match
Hangman Page defeated Matt Hardy to receive Hardy’s 2021 quarter one earnings
Miro and Kip Sabian with Penelope Ford defeated Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor
AEW WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Hikaru Shida (c) defeated Ryo Mizunami
CASINO TAG TEAM ROYALE
Death Triangle (PAC and Rey Fenix) win and receive a future tag title match.
AEW WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The Young Bucks (c) defeated Chris Jericho and MJF with Wardlow
THE BUY IN
Britt Baker and Maki Itoh defeated Thunder Rosa and Riho
#AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV Sunday, March 6 in Orlando, FL at @AdditionFiArena! Join us for an #AEW Weekend Spectacular:
3/4 – #AEWRampage
3/5 – #AEWFanFest
3/6 – #AEWRevolution
Tix on sale Dec. 17 at 10 am ET & limited combo offers will be available at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/FAyY29Sl7D
