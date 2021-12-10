Julia Hart is one-third of the group known as the AEW tag team The Varsity Blondes, which also includes Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr., son of the “Loose Cannon” Brian Pillman. The group has been a part of the AEW for quite some time, even receiving an AEW Tag Team Championship match against the Young Bucks during their title reign. Julia Hart was not part of the Varsity Blondes originally, coming in later on in a manager/cheerleader role, even wearing a cheer outfit and holding pom-poms.

This past Wednesday on the December 8th, 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite, the Varsity Blondes teamed up with Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus of Jurassic Express to take on, and eventually beat The Acclaimed and 2Point0.

Later on in the evening, Julia Hart, Griff Garrison, and Brian Pillman Jr. came back out to the stage to do an interview with Tony Schiavone when the lights went out. When the lights came back on, Malakai Black was standing right in front of the Varsity Blondes on the ramp.

Before this, Malakai Black was last seen on the winning side of an eight-man tag team match, teaming with Andrade El Idolo and FTR to beat Cody Rhodes, PAC, and the Lucha Bros. Black then spit and sprayed black mist in the faces of Pillman Jr. and Hart. The lights went back out and when they came back on, Black had disappeared and Hart was screaming because she had been blinded by the mist.

Julia Hart took to Twitter to explain that her younger sister called her, very upset, due to Black spraying mist in her face.

My 7 year old sister called me last night crying because of what Malakai did to me. — J U L I A (@TheJuliaHart) December 10, 2021

There has not been any announcement made since the segment in regards to a future match between Black and either male member of the Varsity Blondes, but this seems to be the direction that they are going.