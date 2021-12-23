JD Drake is headed to The Battle of Los Angeles.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced Drake as the 13th confirmed entrant in the BOLA 2022 tournament.

The updated listing for PWG’s BOLA 2022 looks like this: JD Drake, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham, Aramis, Davey Richards, Lee Moriarty, PWG World Champion Bandido, Jack Cartwheel, Daniel Garcia, Black Taurus, Lio Rush, Kevin Blackwood, Alex Shelley, Jonah Rock.

Drake responded to PWG’s announcement and wrote, “So, this is a thing.”

This will be Drake’s first BOLA tournament. He debuted with PWG back at The Makings of a Varsity Athlete in December 2019, losing to David Starr. He then lost to PWG World Tag Team Champion Brody King at Mystery Vortex 7 back in August, and defeated AJ Gray at Threemendous VI in September. Drake also worked PWG’s It’s A Long Way To The Top event on in late November, teaming with Anthony Henry for a loss to King and Malakai Black, who put their PWG World Tag Team Titles up for grabs.

Drake mainly works for AEW, but has also made recent appearances for CZW, FIP, and GCW, among others. He is currently a member of The Wingmen in AEW, along with Ryan Nemeth, Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi. Drake made his AEW debut back in February on Dark, losing to Eddie Kingston. Since then he has worked around 25 Dark, Elevation and Dynamite matches.

The 2022 Battle of Los Angeles will take place on Saturday, January 29 and Sunday, January 30. This will be the first BOLA event to be held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event usually takes place over three days in the summer, but the 2022 BOLA will be held over the last weekend of January, the same weekend as the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble in St. Louis.

The Battle of Los Angeles has had 24 competitors in recent years. There’s no word on who else PWG will announce in the coming weeks, but we will keep you updated.

