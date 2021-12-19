Japanese deathmatch legend Atsushi Onita is set to return to the United States for the Battleground Championship Wrestling event on March 26, 2022, according to PWInsider.

Atsushi Onita will face WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray in a Death Match at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

This will mark Onita’s third-ever appearance in the venue, but his first-ever singles match. It will also mark the first time he will ever main event in the 2300 Arena.

Brian Cage is also set to face Buddy Matthews at the March event.

Battleground Championship Wrestling held an event on Saturday, December 18. During the show, Bully Ray was in a match against WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler.

Below are a few highlights from Saturday’s event:

Even the table didn’t want @JerryLawler to lose the match! https://t.co/LDy18rsJFM — peeniti jantean (@pj16238) December 19, 2021

“By the end of the night Jerry, you’re going through a table.” The Battle begins at the #ECW Arena between @bullyray5150 👊and Jerry “The King” Lawler.👑 Who emerges victorious?#battleground2 pic.twitter.com/DC9O1NCSgQ — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) December 19, 2021

