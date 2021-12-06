WWE is reportedly moving forward with plans for a series of matches between Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

It was originally reported that Lesnar vs. Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel in October was not a one-and-done bout between the two, and that WWE had another title match planned with Lesnar challenging Reigns.

In an update, Lesnar vs. Reigns for WWE Day 1 was confirmed this past Friday on SmackDown, and word now is that the series will continue past the Day 1 pay-per-view.

It was noted by F4Wonline.com that the Lesnar vs. Reigns main event of WWE Day 1 is just one of the matches in the series, which is planned to be a multi-match series between the two.

There’s no word on when the next Lesnar vs. Reigns match will take place after Day 1, but it could happen at the 2022 Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis. Lesnar vs. Reigns is also expected to headline WrestleMania 38 from AT&T Stadium in Dallas on April 2 and 3. Depending on how many bouts are planned for this multi-match series between the two, WWE could have Lesnar win the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match in January, and then go on to challenge Reigns on The Grandest Stage of Them All. There are no pay-per-view events between The Rumble and WrestleMania.

WWE Day 1 will take place on Saturday, January 1, which is New Year’s Day, from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Other matches announced for the pay-per-view are The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, plus Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins vs. WWE Champion Big E.

Lesnar is scheduled to be back on Friday’s SmackDown from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

