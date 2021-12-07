RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is scheduled to appear during TMZ’s Christmas special on FOX.

FOX announced today that “TMZ’s Merry Elfin’ Christmas: Bye, Bye 2021!” special will air on Thursday, December 23 at 9pm ET.

The special will feature celebrities taking over TMZ and “hashing out their top stories of 2021 for a light-hearted look back at the year.”

Lynch has been announced for the special, along with Howie Mandel, Joel McHale, Nene Leakes, Chrishell Stause, and other surprise guests.

Lynch retained her title over Liv Morgan in the main event of tonight’s RAW.

