Big E is enjoying his reign as WWE Champion, and he doesn’t feel overwhelmed by the demands away from the ring.

“As busy as I’ve been, and it can be tiring and you have sleepless nights, but I’m having so much fun,” Big E told The Sun.

Big E says meditation is now a key part of his day. He says the techniques have helped him manage the hectic nature of life as WWE Champion.

“That has been a godsend for me,” Big E explained. “And I think that I’ve really learned to do a better job of being in the moment and present.

“I still think too much about the future and the past,” Big E continued. “But I think one of the benefits of that is that I don’t spend time overthinking or worrying, it’s just kind of tackling what’s in front of me.”

Mediation is a relatively recent addition to Big E’s routine. He says being WWE Champion would have worn on him mentally in the past. Today, he feels prepared to face those challenges.

“I know within me that I’m ready for this and can do everything in front of me,” Big E said. “In many ways, this year of being aged 35 has been the best year of my life.”

Media appearances and other obligations now pack Big E’s schedule. It’s a big change from what WWE asked him to do in the past.

“Before it might be media once a week or every other week,” Big E recalled. “But now when I look at my calendar, we have red dots, and every day I have a red dot which means I’ve got a work obligation.

“I looked at November and it was just red dot day after day,” Big E continued. “I didn’t have my first full day off until the day before Thanksgiving.”

Big E is scheduled to defend the WWE Championship at the Day 1 pay-per-view on January 1. The title will be on the line in a 4-way against Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley.