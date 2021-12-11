Bobby Lashley is set to appear on this Monday’s WWE RAW.

Lashley will address his actions from last week.

Last Monday’s RAW opened with Big E defeating Kevin Owens in a non-title Steel Cage match, which saw interference from Seth Rollins. After the match, Lashley stormed the ring and took out all three Superstars.

Below is the updated WWE RAW lineup:

* Bobby Lashley to address his actions from last week

* Street Profits vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio (RK-Bro-nament Finals)

Below is WWE’s tweet: