Bobby Lashley is set to appear on this Monday’s WWE RAW.
Lashley will address his actions from last week.
Last Monday’s RAW opened with Big E defeating Kevin Owens in a non-title Steel Cage match, which saw interference from Seth Rollins. After the match, Lashley stormed the ring and took out all three Superstars.
Below is the updated WWE RAW lineup:
* Bobby Lashley to address his actions from last week
* Street Profits vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio (RK-Bro-nament Finals)
