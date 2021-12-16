During an in-depth discussion with Calgary Sun, WWE Hall of Famer Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart talked about his origins in WWE. Specifically, ‘The Excellence of Execution’ remembered how others saw no potential in him at the time he debuted.

“I went into a lot of detail to make my wrestling style and wrestling matches believable. I got to tell these great stories as a wrestler. When I went to WWF in 1984, nobody saw any potential in me. I was destined to be a guy that went nowhere. I wasn’t big enough. I wasn’t charismatic enough. I was a guy, in reality, who was going to change the course of wrestling back to when wrestling was about wrestling and not about how big your arms were or how many muscles you had.”

Bret continued talking about how he focused more on the believability of his in-ring style, and how he stands by the idea that he’s “the best there is, the best there was, and the best that ever will be.”

“I was a guy who looked very human and normal. And I was about wrestling and what stories I could tell. I think in my own way I told the greatest wrestling stories that have ever been done. I still stand by my body of work. Even the wrestlers today, as good as they are, I don’t think they are good as I was. The historical making matches I had with Steve Austin, Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and my brother Owen. You can go through my career and just find some beautiful stories.”

‘The Hitman’ recommends that showing peers the WrestleMania 13 match against ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is a great way to introduce Bret Hart. Because despite the intensity of the match, the two men were friendly as soon as it ended.

“There are people out there who have watched wrestling matches who don’t know who Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart is. They’ll say, ‘show me.’ Then you put on WrestleMania 13 with Steve Austin. It’s better than a UFC fight. It’s real, violent, and brutal as any kind of MMA match. There’s one thing you have to know is, nobody gets hurt in this match. They go back to the dressing room, hug each other, smile and shake hands and say ‘that was a great match.’ That’s what I did, and I think I did it better than anyone better on the planet.”