In a new interview with Calgary Sun, WWE Hall of Famer Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart opened up about goals he aspired to achieve before setting his focus on pro wrestling. One, in particular, was directing movies. Although that never came to fruition. ‘The Excellence of Execution’ considers pro wrestling its own form of directing.

“I never saw myself as an actor. I always wanted to be a movie director,” said Hart. “I had bigger plans.

“In a lot of ways, I ended up being a guy making little 15 to 20 minute movies each night as a wrestler,” Hart continued. “I was a stunt coordinator, director, and producer of an epic wrestling match. Wrestling turned into that career I never had as a movie maker. I got to tell these great stories as a wrestler.”

Bret Hart will soon be on a program centered around his induction into Canada’s Walk of Fame. He admits that receiving so many accolades for his work in the ring is a pleasant surprise because wrestling wasn’t respected as much in the past.

“It will always mean a lot when you’re celebrated and honored amongst your peers and fellow wrestlers. The WWE Hall of Fame always meant a lot to me. This is even higher to me in a sense. You’re being lumped in with Canadians – great Canadians and the contributions they’ve made in their fields. It means a lot to me to be honored by Canadians across the country for my wrestling career.

“When I got into wrestling, I never had any idea that I would be in this kind of situation where people are celebrating my impact as a pro wrestler. When I got into wrestling, it was considered just a step up above topless dancing. I remember being kind of embarrassed in those days. I remember I had been wrestling for my dad for about three weeks. I met a girl I knew at a shopping mall. She asked, ‘So what are you doing these days?’ I said, ‘Well, I’m working for my dad nowadays. I’m a wrestler.’ I remember she looked at me and said, ‘I’m so disappointed. You had so much more potential to be something much bigger than that.’ I’m a pro wrestler now whether you like it or not.”