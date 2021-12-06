Dr. Britt Baker is one of the top stars in AEW, but it wasn’t always that way. The AEW Women’s Champion recalls a time not that long ago when she was fighting to make a name for herself in professional wrestling.

Baker’s big break came in 2018 at the All In pay-per-view. She wrestled in a four-corner survival match against Madison Rayne, Tessa Blanchard, and Chelsea Green.

“I was the girl who nobody knew who she was,” Baker told Bleacher Report. “Madison [Rayne], Tessa, and Chelsea had all been on multiple TV shows by then. They had traveled the world. I had graduated from dental school; that was my claim to fame at the time. So that was really a test for me. I was the underdog. It’s kind of funny, after that, that I’m one of the top girls at AEW now, so it’s kind of cool that it’s come full circle.”

All In proved to be a precursor to what eventually became All Elite Wrestling. Despite being the least well-known of the four wrestlers in her match, Dr. Britt Baker is the only one of them who signed with AEW. Baker still recognizes and respects the ability of many female wrestlers that she’s met during her career.

“I always say my generation was the real-name girls,” Baker explained. “Because it was Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo, Rachael Ellering, Tessa Blanchard, and myself.”

Dr. Britt Baker says she’s proud of what her generation of women has accomplished in professional wrestling. But she admits it was a challenge to meet the standard set by her contemporaries.

“Whether they were trained at a more prestigious school or had the TV experience or Ring of Honor experience, I didn’t have any of that and was one of the last ones in the mix,” Baker said. “So of course it’s an uphill battle.”