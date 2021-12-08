Bron Breakker is only a few months into his career in WWE but he’s already accomplished a lot since his debut on NXT 2.0. Now, Breakker is laying out the next set of goals he wants to achieve.

“It starts with me becoming the NXT Champion,” Breakker told ViBe & Wrestling. “I think that’s my first goal in sight right now — that’s objective number one. Then long-term, I want to be in WrestleMania. Whether that’s the main event, whether that’s being the World Champion going into the show, or whether that’s winning a championship at WrestleMania. No matter what the scenario is, I want to be at WrestleMania.

“I want to be a reliable talent,” Breakker continued. “I want to be dependable, somebody that the company can count on and put the weight of the world on my back and say ‘this guy can do it'”.

Bron Breakker has already challenged for the NXT Championship. He came up short in his title match against Tommaso Ciampa on NXT’s Halloween Havoc special. However, Breakker pinned Ciampa and won the main event of Sunday’s NXT WarGames pay-per-view. That could lead to another championship match down the road.

Bron Breakker has a strong lineage in pro wrestling. He’s the son of Rick Steiner and a nephew of Scott Steiner. Breakker has already incorporated some of the Steiner Brothers’ attributes into his act, but he says he will need to keep evolving if he wants to achieve his goals.

“You’ve got to move along with the current product and what is the trend and what’s going on in the sport currently,” Breakker explained. “You can’t just stay one-dimensional, I think, but also at the same time, it’s important that I pay back what my father and uncle have done for me. It just pays respect to them that, you know, I’m doing some of the stuff that they did back in the day. That’s just me paying my respects to them. I look up to them a lot. I just can’t think of a better way for me to pay it back and, you know, to be respectful.”