Bryan Danielson has been a part of the AEW roster since his debut at All Out 2021. During an interview with TV Insider, Danielson discussed how some fans have still called him by his previous in-ring name, “Daniel Bryan.”

“I laugh because it has happened with the same people who knew me in WWE. CM Punk has been on both sides of the spectrum. When I first came up to NXT in the original season. That was the beauty in changing my name when I went to WWE. People who were on the independents knew me as Bryan Danielson. It was better than some of the other names I pitched, like Buddy Peacock. Jim Ross may have known me a little bit as Bryan Danielson, but he wasn’t intimately connected. Daniel Bryan is how I made a really big name for myself. So, I get it.”

Bryan Danielson appears grateful for those who appreciate him and his hard work, even if they call him “Daniel Bryan.” Bryan spoke about the returns of Edge, Punk, and himself in the past few years.

“I don’t want to take too much credit. The guys have to put in the work. One of the things that made my comeback possible and others is the emergence of better technology and health advances. These same things wouldn’t have been possible in 1985 for Edge, specifically, and his neck issues. With me, they wouldn’t even have diagnosed my concussions. Punk, I see him a lot backstage and his attitude is completely different.

Bryan Danielson remains humble and helps example how far technology has come. He speaks to CM Punk’s situation and his thoughts on keeping up with AEW’s style of wrestling.

“I think it comes down to the belief that you can do it. It’s hard to be away from wrestling for seven years. I questioned if I can keep up in AEW. I’d been wrestling for the last several years and watched AEW. The stuff they do is crazy. To try and keep up, you have to have that belief you can do it.”