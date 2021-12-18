Multiple new matches for this Monday’s WWE RAW have been revealed via WWE.com. Amongst them is a United States Championship Contender’s match and a rematch between Bianca Belair and Doudrop.

One of the newly announced matches fans will see is Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory, as Finn seeks revenge on Theory after an attack and subsequent selfie last week. You can see the full description for the match below:

“Clearly Finn Bálor has not been studying under Mr. McMahon like Austin Theory has.

Theory has been a plague to Bálor as of late, unleashing surprise attacks and selfies, one of which cost Bálor and Damian Priest their tag team match against The Dirty Dawgs. Each time, Theory has captured The Prince’s pain and frustration with a celebratory selfie to add to his growing collection.”

As mentioned, Bianca Belair will also have an opportunity for some revenge when she gets another shot at Doudrop on this week’s RAW. The two women have had a series of matches and though the EST came out the clear victor last week, Doudrop got the final word by attacking her. You can see the full description for the match below:

“After a grueling and hard-earned victory last week, Bianca Belair thought she had finally put her issues with Doudrop to rest, but she was far from done with The EST of WWE.

While Belair celebrated her win, Doudrop came barreling out from backstage to squash her, standing tall over a fallen Belair and mocking her with her own move. What began as a feeling of disrespect from WWE Officials to Doudrop has grown into sheer animosity and resentment aimed directly at the former SmackDown Women’s Champion.”

The final match just announced by WWE.com is a United States Championship Contender’s Match that will see the current champion Damian Priest one-on-one with Dolph Ziggler. As the name suggests, if Dolph wins the match, he will be the new number 1 contender for the US Championship. You can see the full description for the match below:

“Damian Priest is a fighting champion, but this time he’s looking for a good ole fashioned beatdown as he takes on Dolph Ziggler in a United States Championship Contender’s Match.

Priest already took care of one-half of The Dirty Dawgs when Robert Roode answered his open challenge two weeks ago, but after disposing of “Big Bob,” Ziggler snuck into the ring to deliver a surprise superkick to the Champion.

The Archer of Infamy failed to get his retribution the next week as The Dirty Dawgs pulled off a quick one to upset the surprising alliance of Priest and Finn Bálor.”

As noted earlier, other segments announced for this Monday’s WWE RAW include the return of Edge’s talk show ‘The Cutting Edge’, with guest star Maryse. Bobby Lashley and MVP will also be on Monday’s RAW to address why Lashley fought his way into the WWE Title match at the upcoming WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, to make it a Fatal 4 Way with Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens , and WWE Champion Big E.