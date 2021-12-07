Former WWE tag team champion Charlie Haas recently appeared on the Chris Van Vliet Show. During the interview, Haas admitted that the impersonation gimmick that he tried after success in the tag team division was something that made him uncomfortable.

“I think that was when they were really trying to get rid of me and find a way to get me out of there,” Charlie said. “But I looked at it as a chance to honor the people that I grew up watching and embrace it. I did the best that I could. I didn’t want people saying, ‘He has a bad attitude, let’s get him out of there.’ It’s crazy, I get so many people coming up to me about me doing this character or that character. It’s part of my career that I look back at and I did it because I had to. I am not proud of it; it was not something that I wanted my career to be based on. But I guess a lot of people watched it because I get more people coming up to me. I guess they liked it.”

Haas believes that it could have been used in a positive light if it was honoring a character’s legacy. However, impersonating people like J.R. led to Charlie feeling the need to apologize after the fact.

“If you are honoring them and they enjoy it, then that’s good. The only one I didn’t like was when I had to do J.R.. I don’t know what was going on with J.R. and WWE at that time, but they wanted me to really make fun of him. He’s the guy that signed me to my WWE contract, and my feet were put to the fire with that. I wasn’t too happy about that.

“I apologized to him for it, and I wish I put my foot down and said I don’t want to do that. But I didn’t have the pull to say we were not going to go in that direction. It wasn’t fair to him and it was wrong.”

While still teaming with his former partner Rico, Haas met the woman that would become his wife in real life, Miss Jackie. The couple was married for 15 years until divorcing just last year in December 2020.

Charlie Haas opened up about what the experience was like divorcing someone he became so familiar having in his life. He admits that the reality of the situation truly hit him when Miss Jackie had a new boyfriend that was apparently moving in with them.

“I remember what the exact day was, I signed the [divorce] papers and my son says, ‘Hey dad, there is someone in the kitchen eating my cereal.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ And then he says, ‘Yeah, he is living here, get used to it.’ I’m thinking, what is going on? I had no idea there was someone like that, and boom, he is living there. The kids had never met him. That was when I was like, you know what? It is time to move on. Evidently, she has moved on, the papers are signed, it’s time for me to move on, and that was it.

“… My divorce with Jackie was very hard on the kids, but it taught me to stay focused and that things will work out in the long run and will be the best for you and the kids,” Haas said. “It was the same when my dad and my brother died, you have to learn to overcome that. But I keep my head straight on, and I will overcome and will figure out a way to get out of these uncomfortable positions. I won’t forget, but I can move on.”