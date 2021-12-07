AEW star Chris Jericho says he still doesn’t know how much longer he will continue to lace up his wrestling boots.

The 51 year old Jericho recently spoke with Newsweek’s Matthew Allen Girard and said the “end” of his career is the furthest thing from his mind. He made his pro wrestling debut back in 1990. Jericho commented on his longevity.

“I think a lot of times people always kind of want to put a bow on everything but it really doesn’t work that way,” Jericho said. “I think part of the reason I’ve had such longevity is that I go with the flow and I follow my heart. Did I ever expect to be 31 years on the job? I can’t say that I did, but I can’t say that I didn’t.”

“I don’t think when you’re 19, you really think about [retirement]. I never really said OK, ‘I’m going to do it this long,’ and I still don’t. I don’t know how long I’m going to do the sport because I don’t think that way. When people ask ‘how long are you going to do this,’ I say ‘I don’t know. When I feel like I don’t want to do it anymore.’ I don’t feel that way right now.”

Jericho talked more about his lengthy career, and said he credits his constant evolution for the longevity.

“I think one of the reasons why I’ve had such a long career, wrestling-wise, is the diversity and constant evolving and re-inventing that I do,” Jericho said. “I can vividly remember, in about the year 2000, really thinking about how do I constantly stay relevant in what I’m doing? There’s a way to do that but you have to take chances and you have to be confident in your ability as a character and as a performer.”

Jericho has not wrestled since The Inner Circle defeated Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky and American Top Team in the 10-man Street Fight at AEW Full Gear on November 13.

