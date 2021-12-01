As we’ve noted, CM Punk will face Lee Moriarty in a singles match on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

A fan on Twitter expressed his disappointment at Punk wrestling “a random opponent” a week after his war of words with MJF. The fan pointed out how AEW regularly books matches that lack “story or rivalry buildups” and “pulls names from hats” for top stars to wrestle.

Punk noticed the tweet and seemingly took a subtle shot at WWE’s booking. He tweeted:

Oh maybe we should tag to see if we can coexist.

Punk was likely referring to WWE’s booking formula where two foes are forced to pair up against established tag teams. Punk teamed up with rivals such as Triple H and John Cena in several matches during his WWE career.

In an interview earlier this year, Punk explained why his potential WWE return would have formulaic and devoid of any curveballs.

“I literally want to wrestle everybody, but I’m telling a specific story here of coming back, kind of restarting, rekindling my love for pro wrestling,” Punk said of his AEW return. “If I went back to WWE, what would I do? There’s a formula. There’s a track record and a formula. This is what they do. Batista comes back, he wins the Royal Rumble, he main events WrestleMania. Edge comes back. He’s in the Royal Rumble. I think he was in it twice.

“He might have won, I don’t know. He goes on the main event WrestleMania. There’s a formula and I was bored of that sh*t 10 years ago, so I’m bored of it now. I understand people saying that they don’t like certain things and all that, then it’s not for you. I get it. Like I said, I’m there for the fans in the building. I’m telling the stories that I want to tell, and I’m having fun doing it. You’ll know when it’s not fun for me because I won’t do it.”

You can CM Punk’s tweet below.

Oh maybe we should tag to see if we can coexist. pic.twitter.com/UWCKIKrpqe — player/coach (@CMPunk) November 30, 2021