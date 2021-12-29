As previously noted, WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman has been medically cleared to return to the ring after years on the shelf with injuries.

Waltman announced back at the conclusion of 2020 that he had been cured of Hepatitis C, and that he was planning on going under the knife for knee surgery to repair a torn ACL from 2008. The surgery was a success and now that he is finished with rehab, Waltman took to WWE’s The Bump to express interest in a return to the ring.

“It’s going great,” Waltman said when asked how his year has been. “My surgeon gave me the go-ahead, I just got the green light to get back in the ring… I’m just going to get into better and better shape. I’ll be ring ready at the beginning of next year.”

An unlikely response then came in the form of a retweet by Corey Graves. The RAW announcer made his interest in the match known by responding to a WWE tweet asking, “@WWE Superstars … who wants a match with @TheRealXPac?!”

Graves responded simply with an emoji of a hand being raised in affirmation. Due to multiple concussions he suffered during his time with WWE NXT, Graves has been inactive in the ring since 2014, and there has been no indication that he has been approved to return. He did however fuel rumors of an in-ring return last month when he tweeted out, “I kinda wanna wrestle again.”

SmackDown’s Ricochet also expressed interest in getting in the ring with the former D-Generation X member.

“Bring it on @TheRealXPac [fire emoji],” Ricochet wrote.

During his time with WWE, Waltman won the European Championship twice, the Light Heavyweight Championship twice, and was the final title holder. He was also the Cruiserweight Champion, and has been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice for both his work with DX and the nWo, respectively.

Sean Waltman’s most recent match was at the Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow at WrestleCon 2019, where he teamed with Shane Helms and WWE Hall of Famer Jushin Thunder Liger for a win over Caleb Konley, Jake Manning and Zane Riley. We will keep you updated on any news regarding Waltman’s potential comeback.

You can see the full clip below along with Corey Graves’ response: