WWE NXT Superstar Dante Chen has been out of action with a knee injury.

Chen has wrestled just two matches for WWE. He debuted on the September 21 NXT 2.0 reboot episode with a win over Trey Baxter, and then defeated Malik Blade on the October 1 edition of WWE 205 Live.

WWE has announced Chen vs. Draco Anthony for this week’s 205 Live episode, and it was noted in the official preview that Chen has been out of action since suffering a knee injury in September. The match with Blade was actually taped on September 28, so it’s possible that he suffered the injury during that bout.

Chen took to Facebook in late November and announced that his father had passed away on November 8. He returned to Singapore to be with his father in his final days, and had already returned to Orlando when he made the Facebook post on November 23.

This will also be Draco’s third match with WWE. He debuted with a loss to NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong on the November 12 edition of 205 Live, and then took a loss to Boa on the December 3 episode.

WWE has also announced that Nikkita Lyons will make her in-ring debut this Friday on 205 Live. She will go up against Amari Miller.

Lyons was signed back in August after working the WWE SummerSlam Weekend tryouts in Las Vegas. She was formerly known as Faithy J and Faith The Lioness on the indies and in the WOW Women of Wrestling promotion, and was trained by Bambi. Miller has been wrestling on NXT and 205 Live since June, and just lost to the debuting Lash Legend on the December 10 edition of 205 Live, then to Ivy Nile on the December 14 NXT show.

Friday’s WWE 205 Live will also feature Guru Raaj vs. Edris Enofe.

Enofe is currently feuding with Von Wagner on NXT TV, defeating him in an upset on the December 21 show. He defeated Blade in his debut match on the November 19 edition of 205 Live, but lost to Solo Sikoa on the November 30 NXT, and then took a loss to Boa on the December 14 NXT. Raaj debuted in six-man action back at a February 2020 NXT live event, and wasn’t seen again until he took a loss to Finn Balor at WWE Superstar Spectacle back in January. He lost three out of four 205 Live matches since then, and then made his NXT TV debut on December 14 with a loss to the debuting Harland.

This week’s WWE 205 Live episode was taped earlier this week. You can click here for full spoilers.

Stay tuned for more. Below are recent Instagram post from Lyons hyping her debut: