WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page married his girlfriend of two years, Payge McMahon, last Thursday, December 9th. Her name is now Payge Page.

Payge McMahon is a retired adventure athlete.

The wedding was a surprise to Payge. DDP and his daughter Brittany organized the wedding and rented out a hotel in Chattanooga, TN.

DDP and his daughter created a false invitation to a “friend’s red and white Christmas-themed party.” He then invited 115 of the couples’ closest friends and family to a very real “black and white” wedding.

The guests of the wedding included WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam, Katie Forbes, Marc Mero, Harold “Ice Train” Hogue, nZo, Big Cass, Ace Austin, Eric Watts, Court TV analyst Julie Grant, Gia Miller and Hollywood Yates.

Wrestling Inc. received the press release below regarding the wedding:

WWE Hall of Famer, Diamond Dallas Page, 65, surprised his girlfriend of two years, retired adventure athlete, Payge McMahon, 47 with a wedding on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Yes, DDP threw a surprise wedding!

Among the guests, Court TV analyst, Julie Grant, country musician Justin Fabus, WWE HOF'er Rob Van Dam, wrestlers Katie Forbes, Harold 'Ice Train' Hogue, nZo, Big Cass, Ace Austin, Gia Miller, Eric Watts, Marc Mero, and Hollywood Yates. After declaring, "You may kiss your bride, bro," Dr. Asa Andrews, who performed the ceremony, introduced Mr. & Mrs. Dallas & Payge Page. Yes, her name is now Payge Page. DDPSnakePIT

Wrestling Inc. would like to congratulate the couple on their nuptials.

