After SmackDown concluded this past Friday night, backstage reporter Megan Morant caught up with “The Swiss Superman” Cesaro for an interview. Cesaro wasn’t shy about expressing how he feels about Sheamus after losing to him last week. But also, he talked about how a match against Drew McIntyre intrigues him.

“It’s always fun to see Sheamus lose after what he did to me,” Cesaro admitted. “But I had more fun actually watching Drew and Sheamus just beat the crap out of each other. It was just, you know, the icing on the cake. But, you know, I’m still upset about Sheamus beating me last week so I hope I can get in the ring with him fairly soon and pay him back for that. It’s fun watching Drew, and I’ve never had a match with Drew, so, something to think about.”

In a separate interview conducted as a part of Talking Smack, Drew spoke with Kayla Braxton and had similar things to say about Cesaro. He explained how the two have never had a legitimate one-on-one match against each other despite wrestling for so long.

“Somebody that I’ve never faced, we’ve both been wrestling now for 20+ years, is Cesaro. It’s unbelievable we’ve never had a singles match. He’s a phenomenal competitor. It’s going to happen, it’s going to be awesome. And sorry, buddy, I am going to kick your head off too.”

Despite what Drew and Cesaro said, they did have a couple of brief matches against one another in 2013 and 2014, according to Cagematch.net. At that time, Cesaro was aligned with Jack Swagger and Drew was a part of 3MB with Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal.

