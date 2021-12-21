Drew McIntyre was admittedly down in the dumps in 2014 when he was fired by WWE, on top of going through a divorce with his first wife, the death of his mother, a severe neck injury and a drinking problem.

Prior to getting rehired by WWE in 2017, McIntyre began to turn his life around by switching to healthier diet, cutting down on his drinking, and reimagining his physique. In a recent interview with Daily Record, McIntyre recalled the moment he realized he wasn’t “giving it my all” to succeed as a pro wrestler.

“It took being at home, looking at myself in the mirror and having a sit down with my (second) wife to realize I wasn’t giving it my all,” McIntyre said. “I had to cut out the negative aspects of my life, the drinking, and work on my body.”

McIntyre admitted he needed to look intimidating in order to dethrone Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.

“I needed to look like I could beat up Brock Lesnar,” The Scottish Warrior said. “I didn’t believe it, so I started putting in the work like crazy and eating properly. Whenever someone tells you that it’s mostly diet, not training, it’s 100 per cent true. You need the training but it’s the diet.”

McIntyre, the master of the Claymore Kick and Glasgow Kiss Headbutt, revealed he is working on a new signature move.

“I’m really proud my headbutt is know as the Glasgow Kiss,” McIntyre said. “Now the world knows about the Glasgow kiss. I’m working on a new one when I threw the guy across the ring. Thinking I might call it the Highland Fling.”

Drew McIntyre is presently in a rivalry with Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss on the SmackDown brand. As noted, he will face Moss in a singles match at the upcoming Day 1 pay-per-view.