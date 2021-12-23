This week, Drew McIntyre returned on WWE’s The Bump to lay out his newfound journey in 2022. With an undefeated streak since rejoining the SmackDown brand earlier this year, “The Scottish Warrior” sees his current period on the blue brand as a full-circle moment that he hopes will propel him to greater heights come WrestleMania.

“On Raw, I had great success in my career. I became the champion. I became the face of the brand throughout the most difficult time in the company’s history,” McIntyre listed. “But towards the end of 2020, heading into 2021, I lost a few big matches.

“The move to SmackDown was a chance to get a fresh coat of paint and start where it all began for me. It’s come full-circle. I started my career in SmackDown; things were going so well until they weren’t. I have a chance now to redo things. I intend to have a successful run in SmackDown. So far, so good. And when I get that big match, I intend on making a big statement by taking down ‘The Big Dog.'”

In order for him to get his big moment at next year’s WrestleMania, Drew McIntyre looks to recreate history by winning the Men’s 2022 Royal Rumble and punching his ticket towards a Universal Championship shot on either Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar, who will do battle in a rematch at WWE Day 1 next week. Not only does he want to see himself earn a future title shot, but he also has other goals he’d like to fulfill as well.

“I know there are a lot of hungry Superstars on SmackDown, but I’m the hungriest of them all,” McIntyre proclaimed. “I’m looking for that match with Cesaro that I’ve never had. We’ve got the Royal Rumble coming up. I assume some higher powers don’t want me to get that title match, but there’s nothing they can do about it if I win the Royal Rumble once again. I’m looking for that big match at WrestleMania. I’m looking for my big moment at WrestleMania in front of a live audience.”

Segueing from that, panelist Matt Camp asked Drew McIntyre if he prefers either Reigns or Lesnar as the Universal Champion. Having faced both men last year at different intervals, McIntyre believes whichever man comes out on top at WWE Day 1 will be the rightful champion until he squares off with them.

“I honestly don’t care who wins. I’ve been in the ring with both of those men. I know what they’re capable of,” McIntyre reminded. “The match with Brock, where I won my first WWE Championship, is the biggest moment of my career. Winning against Brock Lesnar put me on a different level. It cemented me as a Superstar that could be on top of the mountain.

“With Roman Reigns, I have not had bigger matches or bigger feuds since I returned to WWE than with Roman. It’s interesting now because the roles are reversed. Last year, at Survivor Series, Roman got to see what I was all about. I’ll be watching the match. I’m excited to see who will be on top, and I’ll be gunning for them.”

Towards the end of his interview, McIntyre took questions from fans who wrote into the show. One asked him, “If you could go back in time to witness one match, what would it be?”

“I’ll go with Bret Hart vs. ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin from WrestleMania 13,” McIntyre answered. “That’s a match that I still watch to this day, often. It stands the test of time, which not all matches do. Such unbelievable competitors, storytelling, and a double turn at the end. It’s just a perfect, perfect mat.”

Drew McIntyre will look to kick the new year off right when he battles Madcap Moss at WWE Day 1, live next Saturday, on Peacock TV (in the United States) and the WWE Network (everywhere else).

You can watch Drew McIntyre’s full interview below. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE’s The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.