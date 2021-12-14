Following Eddie Kingston’s debut on the July 16th, 2020 edition of AEW Dynamite, rumors came about discussing whether Kingston would sign with AEW or go elsewhere. On the debut episode of the SwerveCity Podcast, Kingston discussed why he chose to sign with AEW and not with WWE as a trainer.

“I didn’t want to collect the paycheck I didn’t earn, you know what I mean? Because I knew if I was there, if I was there, and I had that resentment of ‘I know I have ten more good years, I know I’m better than what, they’re not giving me a chance, let me go.'” Eddie Kingston said. “If a football player or amateur wrestler walks in and the machine (WWE) is behind them all the way, and they want me to help him and teach him, I’m not going to. But if I do, if I do, I’m going to be a piece of s—. Cause I’m going to be resentful of him.”

Kingston went on to discuss his desire for people to succeed, along with his disdain for Dark Side of the Ring.

“I want you to do good because I don’t want it to be embarrassing, you know what I mean? I don’t want you to hurt yourself. I don’t need you to go on, go on the news, ‘I got paralyzed in the pro wrestling ring’. Pro wrestling gets enough bad media.” Kingston flatly stated. “People are like ‘Eddie, do you like the dark sides?’ (referencing the show Dark Side of the Ring). I use to. But you know why I don’t like them no more? Cause the energy was off, I had enough of all the dark s—.”

Eddie Kingston brought back up the point of him not being satisfied as being a trainer when he knows he can still wrestle. “You guys are saying I’m done. You guys are saying I’m not good enough to be on your TV. That’s fine, but I’m not going to create stars for you.”

