During a recent appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Kurt Angle had major praise for WWE’s “biggest little man”, Rey Mysterio. Edge believes that Rey doesn’t receive the level of credit he deserves for proving that smaller talent can be successful at the top of the card.

“Rey Mysterio, he gets credit but it’s still not the credit he deserves. It really isn’t. I think because he’s been so consistent for so long, that he’s not being appreciated to his full extent,” Edge explained. “And I do not know if he will be fully appreciated until he retires, and I think that’s when people, when there’s no Rey Mysterio on the show, they’ll go, ‘Oh, but wait, we need Rey.’ I think as a writer, I think as a company, I think as a fan, I think as a colleague — although, I think colleagues and peers appreciate him more than anyone else because they truly, fully grasp it and understand it.

“That dude, for his style and what he’s done, to still even be in there at all, let alone to be at the level he’s performing at — he just did a Hell in a Cell with Roman Reigns,” Edge added. “I mean, the guy, the term legend is thrown around a lot. The dude’s a legend. He is a living legend, and one day, people will fully, fully latch on to how special Rey Mysterio is.”

“The Rated R Superstar” Edge went on to discuss how despite his size, Rey was the catalyst for a major shift in the world of pro wrestling.

“There’s [his size], too. Think about all the obstacles and hurdles that he has knocked down, and how he changed an industry. Because without him, I don’t think Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) breaks through. You know what I mean? And a lot of talents like that, I think Rey Mysterio is the reason that happened. He proved it to work and people would buy it and people would pay to see it.”

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit The Kurt Angle Show with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.