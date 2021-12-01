During a recent conversation with CBS Sports, former WCW Senior Vice President Eric Bischoff opened up about his current relationship with Tony Khan.

The well-documented feud between the two men that made headlines this past October would lead some fans to believe there’s bad blood between them. There were times that Eric was claiming AEW was “spinning data” when comparing their shows to WWE, and he also called Tony Khan “Ignorant” for comparing himself to Ted Turner.

Bischoff admitted that though they were friendly and cordial before, Tony hasn’t called him back since the disputes.

“We were friendly and cordial. Mutual respect there, all that good stuff. It wasn’t until recently, I was asked a question and I responded and it caused, I’m guessing, hard feelings from Tony,” Bischoff said. “I tried to call Tony and he didn’t call me back. Someone told me, who Tony was complaining to, about how upset he was about the things that I said. He said, ‘Hey, why don’t you give Tony a call?’ I said, ‘Sure! I’m not mad at Tony.'”

Bischoff claims no grudges are being held on his part. But when it comes to Tony Khan, the President of AEW hasn’t responded to any voicemails from Eric.

“I don’t carry grudges. It doesn’t change the way I feel about Tony, I just had to express my opinion and react to something Tony actually said that involved me and I took as being disrespectful of my accomplishments and even more disrespectful, and quite frankly, ignorant, with relation to the comment he made about Ted Turner. That’s what I reacted to,” Eric Bischoff explained. “But I wasn’t angry with Tony. When my friend said to give him a call, I thought, ‘alright, I’ll give him a call.’ I left a message and I haven’t heard back so, evidently, he’s a little pissed off. But that’s OK.”