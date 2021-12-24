Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced former ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Rey Horus as the 14th confirmed entrant in the BOLA 2022 tournament.

Horus has competed in the last three BOLA tournaments.

The 2022 Battle of Los Angeles will take place on Saturday, January 29, and Sunday, January 30. This will be the first BOLA event to be held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is the current list of entrants:

* Rey Horus

*JONAH

* Alex Shelley

* Kevin Blackwood

* Lio Rush

* Black Taurus

* Daniel Garcia

*Jack Cartwheel

*Bandido

* Lee Moriarty

*Davey Richards

*Aramis

*Jonathan Gresham

*JD Drake

The first Battle of Los Angeles was in 2005 and the winner of the tournament was Chris Bosh. Bosh had defeated AJ Styles to win.