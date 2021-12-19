Ohio Valley Wrestling National Heavyweight Champion Jessie Godderz announced that he will be defending his title against former WWE Superstar Chris Adonis (Chris Masters) at OVW Nightmare Rumble.

Godderz tweeted, “HUUGE BREAKING NEWS! The LEGEND vs. LEGEND DREAM MATCH fans have been waiting for has finally been signed! JANUARY 15th. OVW NIGHTMARE RUMBLE on @FiteTV. CHRIS ADONIS vs. Your MODERN DAY ADONIS For MY OVW NATIONAL HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP TITLE! TIX: https://ovwwrestling.ticketspice.com/OVW-NIGHTMARE-“

Jessie Godderz is the first OVW National Heavyweight Champion. Godderz was on Big Brother Season 10 and Big Brother Season 11.

Chris Adonis is the current NWA National Heavyweight Champion. Adonis won the title after defeating JTG on the June 7, 2021, edition of NWA SuperPowerrr.

OVW Nightmare Rumble is on January 15 at the Davis Arena in Louisville, Kentucky. The event will be available to stream on FITE.

Below is the announcement: