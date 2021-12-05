Dirty Dango (fka WWE’s Fandango) made his NWA debut tonight at Hard Times 2.

Dirty Dango came out with JTG after the NWA Tag Team Title Match. The two made it known that they want the NWA titles.

La Rebelión (Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666) retained the NWA Tag Team Titles against The End (Odinson & Parrow).

Dango was released from WWE on June 25, 2021.

