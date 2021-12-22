Former WWE Tag Team Champion Mike Mondo (fka Mikey of The Spirit Squad) is preparing for a full-time return to the squared circle.

Aside from the occasional indie appearance, Mondo has not performed regularly since 2019, but word now is that he is planning to get back into the full-time pro wrestling mix. PWInsider reports that Mondo is working towards a full comeback in 2022.

Mondo made a special appearance this past Sunday night at his home promotion, NYWC (New York Wrestling Connection), and noted on Instagram after the show that he plans on coming back better than ever. Mondo also revealed a recent health scare as he was diagnosed with blood clots in his right leg a few months back. Mondo promised we haven’t seen the last of him.

“I had a real good time at @nywcwrestling tonight. It was a pleasure watching everyone working hard doing what they love. 2 months ago I had a health scare and was diagnosed with blood clots in my right leg. I didn’t know what to think. This time off made me realize how much I miss performing. How much I missed everyone that’s ever supported me. While I may be down but not out I plan on coming back better than ever. I appreciate all the love and support. I promise you that you haven’t seen the last of MONDO,” he wrote.

Mondo also recently polled fans on which version they preferred – Mondo or Mikey.

“Which version of Mike Mondo did you prefer to see? Two completely different characters, personalities, looks and style. Mondo was a wrestling machine and never had the same match twice. Always strived to be different. While Mikey was 90% entertainment showcasing his personality and charisma to the max entertaining the fans one town at a time. Curious of your thoughts… [thinking emoji],” he wrote with side-by-side photos of his character looks.

The 38 year old Mondo began wrestling back in 2002. He signed a WWE developmental contract in 2005 and began working in OVW. Mondo has had a few stints with OVW, while with WWE and following his WWE releases, and is the sixth OVW Triple Crown Champion, a two-time OVW Heavyweight Champion, one-time OVW Southern Tag Team Champion, and a one-time OVW Television Champion. Mondo was brought to the main roster in 2005 with current WWE Producer Kenn Doane (fka Kenny Dykstra) and others, as The Spirit Squad. They began working main roster TV and live events in early 2006, and held the WWE Tag Team Titles. Mondo was released from his original WWE contract in June 2008, and then returned to OVW, the indies, and some international companies. He also worked for ROH from 2010-2013, and returned for a special appearance in 2017 as he and Doane challenged then-ROH World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks.

Mondo and Doane returned to WWE in October 2016 for a brief storyline with Dolph Ziggler, who was previously known as Nicky of The Spirit Squad. That storyline ended a few months later, and Mondo hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since then. Mondo last wrestled for WWE in a 16-man tag team match on the November 15, 2016 edition of SmackDown. Before that he and Kenny lost to Chad Gable and Jason Jordan on the November 1 SmackDown. MLW signed Mondo and Doane in July 2019, and they worked a handful of events through December of that year. Mondo has continued to make appearances at conventions and signings since then, with the occasional indie show booking.

There’s no word on if WWE or AEW is interested in working with Mondo, but we will keep you updated.

You can see a few of Mondo’s recent Instagram posts below: