A GoFundMe has been created for referee Lando Deltoro, who was stabbed multiple times in the head with a spike by independent wrestler Devon Nicholson, a.k.a. Hannibal “Bloodhunter”.

During a match on Saturday night against Carly Colon, a.k.a. Carlito, Hannibal grabbed Deltoro and stabbed him several times in the head with a spike. Following the violent attack, Lando was taken to a hospital and suffered a torn artery in his head. According to Deltoro, the incident was a spot that went “way off the rails” and the injuries were not a work.

“This is the ref that got stabbed, I can tell you it was a spot that went way off the rails,” Deltoro tweeted. “From what I’m hearing now he is not a safe worker. And now I have first hand knowledge. But I am ok and recovering.”

When a Twitter user noted that the incident was not a work, Deltoro concurred, tweeting, “It was defiantly not a work.”

Hannibal had uploaded footage of the incident to his YouTube channel, but has since set the video to “private”. You can watch the incident in the video below, but please note that the content is graphic.

I’m not about “Cancel Culture”, but promotions need to STOP booking “Hannibal”, AKA “Blood Hunter”. There’s been numerous accusations of sexual harassment & several incidents of him legit injuring people. He’s a reckless liability that’s all about himself & getting YouTube views. pic.twitter.com/AfB2hc5LiF — The Slop Drop (@TheSlopDrop1) December 12, 2021

The description on the GoFundMe page reads:

Hello everyone! My good friend and referee Lando Deltoro was involved in a spot last night at a wrestling show where it involved him getting stabbed multiple times in the head with a spike as Hannibal BloodHunter went crazy and just would not stop. In the video which I will not link in here for privacy purposes, Lando was bleeding out in the ring as it was happening. He had surgery to repair the torn artery which will be very speedy. Lando is recovering and is currently doing okay.

You can donate to Deltoro’s GoFundMe by clicking here. You can view photos of Lando after the attack below:

Lando here, Izzy is right it was defiantly not a work. pic.twitter.com/K0SZ1cLJe5 — Lando Deltoro God’s perfect idiot (@Elcucuyfeo) December 13, 2021

Hey @TheHannibalTV you can block me on Facebook but it stop me from sharing what you did to a referee. We put our bodies on the line for this business and you took advantage of that on someone not trained to defend themselves. Get the word out and get him out of our business!! pic.twitter.com/So1Q29fgu4 — Ryan Justice (@Justice8908) December 12, 2021