A GoFundMe has been created for referee Lando Deltoro, who was stabbed multiple times in the head with a spike by independent wrestler Devon Nicholson, a.k.a. Hannibal “Bloodhunter”.

During a match on Saturday night against Carly Colon, a.k.a. Carlito, Hannibal grabbed Deltoro and stabbed him several times in the head with a spike. Following the violent attack, Lando was taken to a hospital and suffered a torn artery in his head. According to Deltoro, the incident was a spot that went “way off the rails” and the injuries were not a work.

“This is the ref that got stabbed, I can tell you it was a spot that went way off the rails,” Deltoro tweeted. “From what I’m hearing now he is not a safe worker. And now I have first hand knowledge. But I am ok and recovering.”

When a Twitter user noted that the incident was not a work, Deltoro concurred, tweeting, “It was defiantly not a work.”

Hannibal had uploaded footage of the incident to his YouTube channel, but has since set the video to “private”. You can watch the incident in the video below, but please note that the content is graphic.

The description on the GoFundMe page reads:

Hello everyone! My good friend and referee Lando Deltoro was involved in a spot last night at a wrestling show where it involved him getting stabbed multiple times in the head with a spike as Hannibal BloodHunter went crazy and just would not stop.

In the video which I will not link in here for privacy purposes, Lando was bleeding out in the ring as it was happening.

He had surgery to repair the torn artery which will be very speedy.

Lando is recovering and is currently doing okay.

You can donate to Deltoro’s GoFundMe by clicking here. You can view photos of Lando after the attack below:

counter