WWE NXT Superstar Grayson Waller has shot down rumors that he’s dating fellow Australian wrestler Indi Hartwell.

Waller issued a statement via Twitter on Thursday to confirm that he and Hartwell are not in a relationship.

“Certain tweets and pictures over the last few months have sparked rumors and created speculation that myself and Indi Hartwell are possibly dating,” wrote Waller. “Despite her continued efforts, I can officially confirm that myself and Indi are NOT DATING. I have standards, and didn’t come all the way to the US to date some bogan Australian.”

Waller added, “Would really appreciate if everyone could appreciate my privacy at this time. NXT Legend Grayson Waller.”

In her response, Hartwell pointed out how Waller was in attendance for her televised wedding with Dexter Lumis. A little later, Lumis also responded to Waller with a clown emoji.

Waller attacked Lumis with a steel chair on this week’s NXT following Lumis’ win over Trick Williams. This was followed by RAW Superstar AJ Styles confronting Waller inside the ring. Waller and Styles then had a war of words to set up a possible match at NXT New Year’s Evil special on Tuesday, January 4. In the meantime, Styles will face Omos on next week’s RAW.

You can see Grayson Waller’s tweet below.

Just want to clear the air pic.twitter.com/kH0rt2D6v0 — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) December 23, 2021

You were at my wedding 🤡 https://t.co/zMJw7fFt5M — Mrs. Lumis (@indi_hartwell) December 23, 2021