Thursday’s taped Impact Wrestling episode drew 96,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics.

This is up 100% from last week’s 48,000 viewers for the Thanksgiving Wrestle House 2 edition of Impact. This is still down 25.58% from the 129,000 viewers that the show drew the week before Thanksgiving.

Thursday’s Impact episode drew a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 100% from last week’s 0.01 key demo rating for the Thanksgiving show, and even with the key demo rating that the last regular episode did the week before. Thursday’s 0.02 key demo rating represents 32,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 146.15% from the 13,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.01 key demo rating drew for the Thanksgiving show, and up 6.67% from the 30,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.02 key demo rating drew for the last standard episode the week before Thanksgiving.

Thursday’s Impact episode did not rank on the Cable Top 150 for the ninth week in a row.

Thursday’s Impact had major competition from the NFL on cable and network TV. Impact went head-to-head with the NFL game between the Bills and Saints on NBC, which drew 19.4 million viewers and a 5.66 key demo rating. This week’s 0.02 key demo rating is back to where Impact has been the previous 5 weeks before Thanksgiving. Thursday’s Impact viewership was up 100% from the week before, while Thursday’s key demo rating was also up 100% from the week before, which was Thanksgiving.

Impact viewership for this week was down 42.2% from the same week in 2020, while the key demo rating was down 60% from the year before.

The NFL game between the Cowboys and the Saints on the NFL Network topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.87 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, drawing 2.912 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.353 million viewers, ranking #7 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.24 key demo rating.

Thursday’s taped Impact featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – JONAH‘s return to the Impact Zone for the first time since attacking Josh Alexander, Chris Sabin vs. Matthew Rehwoldt, and Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Joe Doering and Deaner. The main event ended up being Impact World Champion Moose and W. Morrissey vs. Matt Cardona and Eddie Edwards.

Below is our updated 2021 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 148,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 12 Episode: 161,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 147,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 26 Episode: 186,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 2 Episode: 173,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 153,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 197,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-No Surrender episode)

February 23 Episode: 170,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 134,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 144,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 16 Episode: 146,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Sacrifice episode)

March 23 Episode: 116,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 148,512 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (final Tuesday night episode)

April 8 Episode: 168,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first Thursday night episode)

April 15 Episode: 132,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hardcore Justice episode)

April 22 Episode: 145,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 120,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Rebellion episode)

May 6 Episode: 123,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 112,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 20 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Under Siege episode)

May 27 Episode: 140,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 3 Episode: 143,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 10 Episode: 124,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 17 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Against All Odds episode)

June 24 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 69,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 8 Episode: 120,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 15 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 22 Episode: 104,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Slammiversary episode)

July 29 Episode: 113,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5 Episode: 103,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Homecoming episode)

August 12 Episode: 122,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 19 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 26 Episode: 98,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 2 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 9 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 16 Episode: 105,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 23 Episode: 117,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Victory Road episode)

September 30 Episode: 115,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 7 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 14 Episode: 89,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Knockouts Knockdown)

October 21 Episode: 93,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 28 Episode: 100,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Bound For Glory episode)

November 4 Episode: 118,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 11 Episode: 79,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 18 Episode: 129,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 25 Episode: 48,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Turning Point WrestleHouse 2 episode)

December 2 Episode: 96,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 9 Episode:

2020 Total: 8.010 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode