** Before tonight’s show, Lady Frost defeated Kimber Lee on Before The Impact. **

D’Lo Brown and Matt Striker welcome fans to Impact Wrestling! We kick things off with a mixed tag team match!

Matthew Rehwoldt & Deonna Purrazzo vs. Chris Sabin & Knockouts Champion Mickie James

The Virtuosa and the Knockouts Champion step into the ring first. Matthew Rehwoldt tells Deonna Purrazzo he can take care of Mickie James. She decides to let Rehwoldt take over. The Drama King steps in and finds himself in a side headlock. He shoves his shoulder into James to break up the lock. James connects a range of hard-hitting chops before tagging in Chris Sabin.

Sabin carries control in the early going before Purrazzo distracts him and he comes crashing off the top rope. Rehwoldt looks for an immdiate cover. Sabin kicks out at two. Purrazzo tags herself in and hits a short lariat on Sabin. She knocks James off the apron. Rehwoldt returns to the ring with a nice vertical suplex on Sabin for another near-fall. Rehwoldt ensnares a side headlock. Sabin composes himself to a vertical position. He was inches away from grabbing a tag to James but gets planted with a powerbomb for another two count. Sabin does, however, catch Rehwoldt with a dropkick just as Rehwoldt flies off the top rope. Both Rehwoldt and Sabin make a tag to Purrazzo and James. The heat is on!

Purrazzo and James trade haymakers. Sabin lands a dive on Rehwoldt, and Purrazzo returns the same favor on Sabin. James scales the top rope and flies off on top of Purrazzo and Sabin. Back in the ring, James hits a Lou Thesz press. Purrazzo stacks the Knockouts Champion up with help from Rehwoldt on the apron. The Virtuosa and The Drama King prevail in this match.

Winners: Deonna Purrazzo & Matthew Rehwoldt

Backstage: After the huge announcement made last week by Scott D’Amore, a Triple Threat Match is set for the Impact World Championship at Hard To Kill. With Gia Miller is Matt Cardona, who is ecstatic to be involved in this match. He tells Miller how he’s been waiting for this moment for a long time. In comes W. Morrissey, who believes Cardona has no business in this upcoming title fight. Cardona tells Morrissey he’ll prove to him and Moose in the remaining weeks why he deserves this opportunity. He’ll have the chance to do just that tonight!

– We look back at Rich Swann and Willie Mack’s victory over Violent By Design’s Deaner and Joe Doering last week. Tonight, the leader of VBD, Eric Young, will compete in a Street Fight against Rhino. Young promises tonight’s war will be a beautiful and violent mess.

– D’Lo Brown and Matt Striker run through all the exciting matches still to come on tonight’s Impact Wrestling!

Rohit Raju (w/Raj Singh) vs. Lawrence D

The suave Lawrence D informs Rohit Raju that he’s “A lover and not a fighter.” He sprays some cologne, trying to hypnotize Raju. Well, it didn’t work. Raju lays the first move down with a range of kicks. During their match, Josh Alexander returns to Impact and interrupts their match. The referee decides to throw this match out.

Winner: No Contest

Josh Alexander demands JONAH to come down to the ring. We’ll see if he does right after the commercial break.

– We return, and Josh Alexander is still waiting for JONAH. Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore approaches instead. D’Amore informs Alexander that JONAH will not come out tonight because he’s not in the building. D’Amore announces that he’s going to give Alexander a match against JONAH at Hard To Kill. Alexander doesn’t want him then; he wants him now! He wants to get rid of JONAH so he can return to the title picture. D’Amore feels his emotions aren’t in check yet. Alexander throws Raj Singh into the ring and hits a C4 Spike on him. Alexander tells him doing that proves his emotions are in check. He retreats out of the ring and heads to the back.

Backstage: Laredo Kid stops Chris Bey and Hikuleo from manhandling a security guard who just wants their autograph.

– Coming back from the break, Steve Maclin catches D’Amore and demands another opportunity for the X-Division Championship. D’Amore rejects his offer. Right after that, Decay (Havok & Rosemary) want to know if he’ll spill who’s in the first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X Match. He tells them he has too much going on right now to release that information just yet. He says they have to go to someone else to find out but never mentions who.

Learning Tree (VSK & Zicky Dice) vs. FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David Finlay)

Juice Robinson and Zicky Dice kick things off. Dice looks for a double axe handle, and Robinson evades it and lands a hard smack. Dice reveals a handkerchief he swallowed earlier and lets it unravel. Robinson looks confused. Dice positions Robinson with a dragon sleeper as VSK soars down from off the top. Robinson was cut off for a while, but he finds a way to make a tag over to David Finlay. Finlay comes off the ropes with a heavy European uppercut. FinJuice joins forces with a backbreaker/diving elbow combination. FinJuice picks up the quick pinfall victory.

Winners: FinJuice

Up next, Rhino looks to put to rest his former alliance Violent By Design and its leader, Eric Young!

Street Fight: Rhino vs. Eric Young

And here we go! Rhino starts to club down on Eric Young’s head. They head to the outside, where Rhino drops Young spine first onto the apron. Rhino starts to fill the ring with multiple chairs and a garbage can. Young distracts him for a brief moment, looking for a suplex. Rhino counters it and sends Young right on top of the ramp. Back in the ring, Rhino whacks a cookie sheet over Young’s head, followed by a garbage can. Rhino wedges the same garbage can in between the second and top rope. Both men collide into it. Young takes the garbage can and swings for his life on Rhino.

Young doesn’t stop there. He finds a steel chair and drives it straight into Rhino’s throat. Both men are sitting on the top rope. Rhino takes Young for a ride as he sends him crashing with a monstrous superplex! Rhino is ready to hit the Gore. Deaner and Joe Doering run in to save Young. Heath sprints down to the ring to even the odds. Young nails Rhino with his hockey mask, and it won’t be enough for him to get the job done. Rhino kicks out of the pin attempt at two. Here comes Rich Swann and Willie Mack, who are seeking retribution after the beatdown from VBD last week.

Just as Rhino has Young positioned with Mack and Swann by his side, the Impact Tag Champs interrupt and send Swann and Mack out of the ring. Rhino turns his back and gets sucked into a devastating piledriver from Young. Eric Young reigns victorious.

Winner: Eric Young

Backstage: Before they step into the ring with Decay, the Knockouts Tag Champs, The IInspiration, and The Influence tell Gia Miller what a great week of bonding they’ve had. They, however, are having trouble trying to come up with a conjoined name. Their match is up next!

Knockouts Tag Champs The IInspiration & The Influence (w/Kaleb) vs. Decay

Madison Rayne (The Influence) and Black Taurus start this thing off. Rayne jumps out of the ring and meets her group on the outside. Decay tease stereo moves but stops themselves just as we head to break.

Welcome back! Rosemary and Madison Rayne are in the ring. Rosemary tosses Rayne to the other side of the ring. Tenille Dashwood (The Influence) plants a neck breaker on the apron while the referee has his back turned. The IInspiration gets spooked once they end up in Decay’s corner. Havok tags herself in and connects a backbreaker on Jessie McKay. Rayne is tagged in by McKay, and Crazzy Steve comes in for Havok. Steve traps Rayne in and starts to bite her forehead. Black Taurus and Dashwood become the legal opponents.

Taurus holds Dashwood in the press slam position and thows her on top of her team on the outside. Madison Rayne and The IInspiration get into it. Rosemary ends this thing with a spear on Dashwood to earn the pinfall victory.

Winners: Decay

– We revisit Lady Frost’s victory over Kimber Lee on tonight’s Before The Impact. It’s official: Lady Frost has now signed with Impact Wrestling! Scott D’Amore comes in during Frost’s interview with Gia Miller and shakes her hand, welcoming her to the team. She would like to be part of the Ultimate X match at Hard To Kill. Gail Kim, the newest member of the Impact management team, informs Frost that she, along with Tasha Steelz, Rachael Ellering, Chelsea Green, Jordynne Grace and Rosemary, will be part of history next month!

* Don’t forget: the IPWF Throwback Throwdown will air next Saturday on Impact Plus and Fite TV!

The IPWF returns at #ThrowbackThrowdown II LIVE December 18 on @IMPACTPlusApp

from Louisville, Kentucky. Limited tickets are still available! BE THERE LIVE:https://t.co/CbqX1csDH5 pic.twitter.com/TAZRnS1trC — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 9, 2021

* Matt Striker provides an update to Hard To Kill that includes JONAH vs. Josh Alexander and all the participants just announced for the first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match.

* Stay tuned for next week’s matches on Impact Wrestling!

And now, the main event of Impact Wrestling! If W. Morrissey secures the victory, Matt Cardona will be taken out of the Impact World Championship Triple Threat Match at Hard To Kill.

W. Morrissey vs. Matt Cardona

The bell hasn’t rung, and already, W. Morrissey and Matt Cardona are trading blows all around the ring. Once they enter the ring, the bell sounds for this match to officially start. Having the last shot, Cardona looks for an immediate pin on Morrissey to end things early. Morrissey kicks out right away at two. Moose is watching from a distance. Morrissey is rocking Cardona just as we head to commercial.

Coming back from the final break of the evening, Morrissey is still dominating Cardona. Cardona pulls himself up to the top rope, and Morrissey flings him off. Morrissey busts Cardona open by shoving him into the ring post. Morrissey continues the ruthless onslaught with hammer fists straight across Cardona’s forehead. Back in the ring, Cardona evades an attack in the corner. Morrissey whiplashes into the turnbuckle.

Cardona starts to fight back with a flurry of punches and a codebreaker. Cardona launches off the middle rope with a dropkick and a flying boot. Cardona hopes he’s pulled all the stops to maintain his position at Hard To Kill. He looks for a cover. Morrissey kicks out at two. Cardona counters a powerbomb and turns it into Radio Silence. Cardona hooks the leg again for another close near-fall!! Chelsea Green runs out to check on Cardona. Moose heads down to get Morrissey to finish the job on Cardona. As Moose enters the ring, he gets an accidental boot to the face from Morrissey. Morrissey turns his attention to Green and threatens her to get out of the ring. She refuses, and he pushes her. Cardona charges Morrissey. Cardona picks up the victory via DQ. Cardona is still part of this Triple Threat World Title Match next month!

Winner By DQ: Matt Cardona

Post-Match: Matt Cardona grabs the Impact World Championship and holds it high with Chelsea Green by his side. Moose and Morrissey look on.

That concludes this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Thanks for watching!