AEW fans will be delighted to learn that legendary announcer J.R., Jim Ross, will be officially returning to the commentary table for the upcoming New Year’s Smash episode next Wednesday, December 29. Ross has been absent from the show as he combats skin cancer, something he was recently diagnosed with.

In recent interviews, Ross has made it clear that his intention was always to come back for the new year.

“If all goes on schedule, my last treatment will be on the day of the Dynamite show at Daley’s Place,” Ross said on his Grilling J.R. podcast. “I’ll have my last treatment that morning and hopefully be back on the air that night. That’s the plan, you’ve got to have a goal right? Tony Khan is happy with that; I pitched him the whole concept. It’s like an elephant in the room deal, can’t ignore it anymore, it’s here, it’s time.”

Another match announced for New Year’s Smash is the last semi-final match in the TBS Title tournament between Jade Cargill and Thunder Rosa. Ruby Soho defeated Nyla Rose earlier tonight to advance to the finals and will ultimately face Cargill or Rosa, depending on the winner next Wednesday.

We will also see the first match involving The Undisputed Era in AEW. Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, & Bobby Fish are booked in a trios match against Orange Cassidy & Best Friends.

Lastly, it was announced that heated rivals Eddie Kingston and Daniel Garcia will get their hands on each other again. A match featuring Eddie, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Garcis & 2point0 is also booked for New Year’s Smash.

You can see the current card below:

TBS Title Tournament Semi-Finals